Mother's Day Crafts Your Kid Can Make That are Adorable and Useful (Everybody Wins!)

Children love to make homemade gifts, but sometimes what they've made isn't so useful (but seeing their eyes light up as you open a present they've crafted is pure joy and worth it). These DIY Mother's Day crafts are pretty, handy, and most of them use supplies you already have hanging around the house - yarn, paper, a mason jar, even an old shirt! Try one of these ideas that are perfect for moms, grandmas, and all the ladies in your life! And to make the morning truly special, whip up one of these delicious Mother's Day brunch recipes as well.