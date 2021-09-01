30 items you need if you can't wait for fall to begin

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While summer is definitely up there, fall has always been my favorite season. Between the perfectly chilled sweater weather, delicious sweet treats and soups, apple picking and pumpkin carving—the list goes on as to why the season warms my heart. While it's only September 1, with heat and humidity still lingering across the country, fall is on my mind as Labor Day quickly approaches and summer wraps up. Retailers are also eager to celebrate fall—I was already able to snag my first pumpkin-flavored drink from Starbucks of the year.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you're like me and are counting down the days until you can break out your cardigans and Bean boots, there are plenty of products that can get you in the fall mood. Here are 30 things you need for your home, wardrobe and beyond before fall arrives officially.

1. A baking sheet to try new fall recipes

Bake up delicious treats all season long.

Fall is the best time to break out your baking sheets and try new fall cookie recipes—or start perfecting your Christmas cookie recipe ahead of schedule.

Our favorite baking sheet that we tested is the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet. It's large enough to fit a dozen cookies and cooks food evenly, making it perfect for pumpkin-flavored cookies (or, a frozen pizza).

Get the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet at Amazon for $21.91

2. A crackling, wood wick candle

A wood wick candle is essential for those chilly fall days.

Nothing says fall like firing up the fireplace when the temperatures start to dip. If you don't own a fireplace, a wood wick candle can recreate the fire noise that you associate with autumn months. Our writer tested out the WoodWick candle, which falls under the famous Yankee Candle brand. The result? A delightful, fire-inspired crackling sound filled the room.

Story continues

Get the WoodWick Fireside 22-Ounce Jar Candle at Bed Bath & Beyond for $27.99

3. A cozy harvest throw

Cozy up with a festive throw blanket for the season.

There's nothing better than curling up with a blanket on a chilly fall evening. All you need is a cozy throw blanket, a bowl of popcorn, a scary movie and you've got the perfect fall movie night on your hands. This oversized plush blanket sold at QVC has nearly 100 rave reviews for its super soft and cozy material.

Get the Berkshire Blanket Super Oversized Harvest & Halloween Throw at QVC for $21.98

4. Our favorite slow cooker

This Cuisinart remains our best overall choice after years of testing slow cookers.

Simmer a delicious stew or pot roast on a brisk fall day with a slow cooker. Our favorite slow cooker we've ever tested, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central, cooks food perfectly, is easy to clean and has tons of useful functions for a customizable cooking experience.

Get the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker at Amazon for $159.95

5. The best streaming device we've tested

Time for all the Halloween movie-watching.

If you love streaming classic Halloween movies right as the temperatures start to dip, you're going to want the best streaming device to do it. We love the Roku Ultra because of its impressive sound and picture quality. Not to mention, it has a wide selection of streaming services, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and more.

Get the Roku Ultra from Amazon for $90

6. A festive pie dish for tasty desserts

We can smell the apple pie already.

Apple pie, pumpkin pie, cherry pie—no matter your favorite flavor, there's never a better time to whip up a fresh-baked pie than in the fall. Out of all the pie dishes we put to the test (by baking delicious pies in them, no less), we found the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish to be the best one. It's a gorgeous dish that's sure to impress guests—plus, it's dishwasher, microwave and high-heat safe.

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish at Amazon for $39.99

7. A harvest wreath to make a statement

This beautiful wreath will make the home feel like fall.

Adorn your front door or fireplace mantel with an autumnal wreath this season. This gorgeous one from Crate & Barrel features realistic textured grasses and grains of auburn and maroon shades.

Get the Harvest Wheat Autumn Wreath at Crate & Barrel for $79.95

8. A pair of iconic Bean boots

Duck boots come in tons of colors and heights

People are obsessed with L.L.Bean duck boots, or "Bean boots"—and for good reason. With a soft flannel lining, water-resistant exterior and a broken-in feel, there's a reason these boots have a cult following. Some customers even call them the most comfortable shoes they've ever owned.

Shop Men's Bean Boots

Shop Women's Bean Boots

Shop Kids' Bean Boots

9. Fuzzy socks to warm your toes

Warm cold toes and feet when the temperatures start to drop.

Get in the cozy spirit with a pair of fuzzy socks to wear around the house or under your favorite fall boots. Reviewers love these soft cabin socks from QVC for their plush, fluffy interior.

Get the Muks Luks Novelty Cabin Socks Set at QVC for $16.90

10. A cookware set to step up your kitchen game

Get cooking this fall.

When we tested several cookware sets from multiple brands, we found the HexClad Hybrid Cookware 13-Piece Chef's Package to rank as our best choice. This set features a unique hybrid material that combines stainless steel with nonstick properties for an exceptional sear. For a more affordable choice, the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set also offers incredible performance at a stellar price.

Get the Hybrid Cookware 13-Piece Chef's Package at HexClad for $699.99

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set at Amazon for $299.95

11. A candle to level up fall vibes at home

Homesick's Pumpkin Picking will transport you right into the pumpkin patch.

When you think of fall, you might think of all the aromatic scents associated with the season—from fresh maple to pumpkin spice to cinnamon apple. Fill your home up with a fall-inspired candle. The Homesick candle brand has plenty of candles influenced by hayrides, apple orchards and all your other favorite fall activities. With top notes of pumpkin and nutmeg, Homesick's Pumpkin Picking candle natural soy wax candle is sure to get you in the fall mood.

Get the Pumpkin Picking Candle at Homesick for $34

12. A knitting kit to start a relaxing hobby

If you're looking to pick up a new hobby during the fall, knitting is a classic one to try out. It's never been easier with tons of easy-to-follow kits available to purchase. And with knitting as a hobby, you can make yourself (and others for, ehem, holiday gifts) beanies, scarves and gloves to use all winter long. Our team tried out a few of the kits from We Are Knitters and found them to be awesome starter packs for anyone at any skill level.

Shop knitting kits at We Are Knitters

13. A set of mason jar mugs for fun drinks

Mason jars are perfect for a fall-flavored iced coffee or unique cocktail.

Something about mason jars brings such a classic feel to the home. Perfect for a spiked apple cider beverage or pumpkin-flavored iced coffee, these mason jars from Wayfair are adorable additions for the kitchen during the fall.

Get the Linus Glass Mason Jars at Wayfair for $21.99

14. A weighted blanket to comfort you

Weighted blankets are the perfect "hug" after a long day.

For a blanket that actually feels like a hug (no, really), you need a weighted blanket in your life. Not only are they ultra-warm, but the weight itself adds a gentle pressure to your body that helps to calm you down and relieve anxiety or tension. Out of all the weighted blankets we tested, we love the Gravity blanket because the weight felt just right compared to others. Plus, it's made of high-quality material that will last for a long time.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $189

15. A rolling pin for baking sweet treats

Break out the cookie dough!

For pastries, cookies and other sweet treats, a good rolling pin is a staple for the kitchen. The best rolling pin we've ever tested is the J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel as it distributes weight evenly and holds flour well while rolling.

Get the J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel at Amazon for $21.37

16. A festive doormat to welcome guests

We can't think of a more adorable doormat for the home this fall.

Greet guests with a decorative doormat to get them in the fall mood as they walk through the door. This beautiful doormat from Anthropologie can match nearly any home style and adds a pop of color to the front entryway.

Get the Autumn Leaf Doormat at Anthropologie for $38

17. A Jack-o'-lantern kit to bring your pumpkins to life

Bring your Jack-o'-lanterns to life

Feeling spooky already? This all-inclusive Jack-o'-lantern kit from Amazon has everything you need to carve the perfect pumpkins for your porch. We promise we won't tell if you get started in September rather than October.

Get the Elmchee Halloween Pumpkin Carving Tools at Amazon for $16.99

18. A Disney Plus subscription to keep you busy

From Hamilton to Micky Mouse Clubhouse, Disney+ has something for everyone.

Ready to curl up by the fire and binge a new show or movie marathon? Sign up for Disney+ to stream new and classic Disney and Pixar films, along with fan-favorite series like Stars Wars and Marvel's WandaVision, and of course, Hocus Pocus. You can watch on nearly any device from your smart TV to your web browser, to your favorite gaming station, giving you options around the house or on the go. Plenty of Reviewed staffers have tried and love Disney+ for its massive list of offerings for both movies and shows, making it a must-try service this fall.

Sign Up For Disney+ Starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year

19. A fire-less fire to cozy up to

A warm and cozy fire—without the actual fire.

While a real fire is ideal, you can avoid the mess and the possibility of any fire danger with a fire-less fire. Reviewers love this faux crackling log that plugs right into the wall, saying it's super simple to install and still looks and sounds like the real thing.

Get the Pleasure Hearth Electric Crackling Natural Wood Log at Amazon for $80

20. A warming coffee mug for perfect drinks all day long

This smart mug will change your coffee or tea game.

If you love hot coffee that's nearly hot enough to burn your entire mouth, this smart coffee mug from Ember is a must-have for the fall. You can keep your mug warm for hours, controlling the temperature via your phone. One of our experts tried it for themself and was pleased to find that their tea stayed warm for a long period of time.

Get the Ember Mug Coffee Mug at Bed Bath & Beyond for $99.99

21. A pumpkin spice diffuser to surround you with fall scents

Pumpkin spiced perfection in a diffuser.

Similar to candles, essential oil diffusers can leave your space smelling delightfully fragrant. This spiced pumpkin latte diffuser from Voluspa is loved by reviewers for its "yummy" scent, with several happy customers using the diffuser all year round.

Get the Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Home Ambiance Diffuser for $26

22. Fall-themed hand towels to add a pop of color

A festive touch for bathrooms or the kitchen.

An easy way to add a splash of color in the kitchen is by sprucing up the hand towels every now and then. Swap out your regular hand towels for something a little more festive, like this adorable "Hello Pumpkin" hand towel set from Kohl's.

Get the Celebrate Fall Together Hello Pumpkin Hand Towel Set at Kohl's for $10.49

23. An apron to protect your outfit

Who said cooking can't be stylish? Throughout the season you'll be dressing up for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving and more. Don't let a spill or some messy cooking spoil the occasion. Protect your outfits all season long with this top-rated apron from Hedley and Bennett, which comes in a lovely maroon color that's perfect for fall.

Get The Carryall Apron Hedley and Bennett at Hedley and Bennett for $85

24. A harvest centerpiece to spruce up your table

A centerpiece is sure to spruce up the dining room table.

It is of my bold opinion that you can never have too many fall touches around the home. This beautiful centerpiece from the Martha Stewart Collection is perfect for the dining room table, coffee table or kitchen counter.

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Pumpkin Leaves Harvest Centerpiece at Macy's for $22.99

25. A pumpkin spice sweater to declare your love

A minimalist sweater that says it all.

If you or someone you know is PSL-obsessed, they are in great need of this stylish sweater from Etsy. Show your love for (debatably) the best flavor of the fall season with a cozy sweater that'll look great in your next Instagram photo.

Get the Pumpkin Spice Sweater at Etsy for $32.50

26. A cozy mug to add to your collection

For your nights filled with hot cocoa, whipped cream and marshmallows, add this super cozy mug to your collection. We love the speckled design on this ceramic mug from Kohl's.

Get the Celebrate Fall Together Cozy Mug at Kohl's for $10.49

27. A pro-style blender for fall soups and sauces

Take your cooking to the next level this season.

For all the soups, butters, sauces and purees that fall calls for, might we suggest investing in a high-performance blender? Unlike regular blenders, professional series blenders feature powerful motors, long warranties and a sturdy build that many restaurants often depend on. Of all the pro-style blenders we tested, the Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 Blender was our favorite choice—it's extremely versatile and is built to last you for years.

Get the Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 Blender at Amazon for $591.50

28. A pair of slippers for lounging

Cozy feet are happy feet.

Keep your feet warm when relaxing around the home with a new pair of slippers. Ugg is a well-loved boot brand, but it also has some of the coziest slippers that are essential for lounging. Reviewers love just how comfy these slip-on shoes are, with one reviewer saying they don't get out of bed until the slippers are on.

Get the Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper at Nordstrom Rack at $59.97

29. A casserole dish for delicious meals

There's no denying the Great Jones Hot Dish looks great in a kitchen.

Casserole dishes are an absolute must-have in the kitchen to make deliciously cheesy lasagna, mouthwatering fruit cobbler and more. Get your hands on a new casserole dish to enjoy throughout the season. We love the Great Jones Goods Hot Dish out of all the dishes we've tested. Not only is it an aesthetically pleasing choice, but it can hold up to five quarts of food, making it exceptionally convenient to use.

Get the Hot Dish at Great Jones Goods for $75

30. A coffee subscription to explore new beans

For a coffee subscription with fresh, single-origin beans, Counter Culture is our go-to choice.

This fall, we encourage you to try a new coffee brand via a coffee subscription. It can add an exciting element to your mornings and help you explore coffee from across the globe. Out of all the subscriptions we tested, Counter Culture is our best overall choice—the brand is completely transparent about the beans' origins, altitudes, even roasting dates. Plus, it's fairly affordable compared to other subscriptions.

Get the Counter Culture Whole Bean Coffee 12-Ounce Bag at Amazon for $17

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Fall 2021 items: fall cocktails, fall fashion trends, fall decor