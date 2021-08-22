30 Jobs That Will Soon Be Gone for Good

BassittART / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The unemployment spike caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020 was devastating. More than 30 million Americans lost their jobs, and the unemployment rate spiked to nearly 20%. The good news is that jobs have been returning as more businesses reopen, and the current unemployment rate is 5.9 percent. However, there are some jobs that may never return, and it has little to do with the coronavirus itself.

The evolution of the job market is a natural occurrence. Over time, as the economy grows and technology advances, some jobs simply get phased out. Automation is a constant threat to certain types of jobs, as companies are constantly seeking ways to perform tasks more efficiently and inexpensively. Other jobs fall victim to funding limitations or simple obsolescence.

To help identify which jobs are most at risk, GOBankingRates analyzed occupational projection data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found the jobs with the largest percentage decline in job growth outlook for 2019 to 2029. Jobs were ranked by the anticipated percentage of jobs lost over the next decade, from smallest to largest. To position yourself away from the most susceptible jobs, consider looking for an opening in a high-paying, fast-growing industry.

Last updated: August 9, 2021

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Aircraft Structure, Surfaces, Rigging and Systems Assemblers

2019 total employment: 43,900

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 7,600 Percentage of jobs lost: 17.4%



400tmax / Getty Images

29. Postal Service Mail Sorters, Processors and Processing Machine Operators

2019 total employment: 98,500

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 17,600 Percentage of jobs lost: 17.8%



monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Milling and Planing Machine Setters, Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic

2019 total employment: 19,200

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 3,600 Percentage of jobs lost: 18.6%



Stoyan Yotov / Shutterstock.com

27. Coil Winders, Tapers and Finishers

2019 total employment: 13,000

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,400 Percentage of jobs lost: 18.7%



Kinwun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Nuclear Technicians

2019 total employment: 6,700

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 1,300 Percentage of jobs lost: 18.9%



Hispanolistic / Getty Images

25. Pressers, Textile, Garment and Related Materials

2019 total employment: 38,300

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 7,200 Percentage of jobs lost: 18.9%



skynesher / Getty Images

24. Desktop Publishers

2019 total employment: 10,400

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,000 Percentage of jobs lost: 19%



PixHouse / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Drilling and Boring Machine Tool Setters, Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic

2019 total employment: 11,200

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,100 Percentage of jobs lost: 19%



JaniceRichard / iStock.com

22. Refractory Materials Repairers, Except Brickmasons

2019 total employment: 800

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 200 Percentage of jobs lost: 19.3%



Corepics VOF / Shutterstock.com

21. Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators

2019 total employment: 12,300

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,400 Percentage of jobs lost: 19.4%



AzmanJaka / Getty Images

20. Grinding and Polishing Workers, Hand

2019 total employment: 29,000

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 5,600 Percentage of jobs lost: 19.5%



Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

19. Door-to-Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers

2019 total employment: 72,900

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 14,600 Percentage of jobs lost: 20%



FlamingoImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Floral Designers

2019 total employment: 51,800

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 10,400 Percentage of jobs lost: 20.1%



FG Trade / Getty Images

17. Executive Secretaries and Executive Administrative Assistants

2019 total employment: 593,400

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 121,100 Percentage of jobs lost: 20.4%



Milton Rodriguez / Shutterstock.com

16. Prepress Technicians and Workers

2019 total employment: 30,200

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 6,300 Percentage of jobs lost: 20.7%



pankration / Getty Images

15. Forging Machine Setters, Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic

2019 total employment: 16,400

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 3,500 Percentage of jobs lost: 21.1%



Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

14. Postmasters and Mail Superintendents

2019 total employment: 13,400

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,900 Percentage of jobs lost: 21.9%



DragonImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Legal Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

2019 total employment: 171,800

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 38,000 Percentage of jobs lost: 22.1%



Viacheslav Nikolaenko / Shutterstock.com

12. Manufactured Building and Mobile Home Installers

2019 total employment: 2,900

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 600 Percentage of jobs lost: 22.3%



Future Artist / Getty Images

11. Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters

2019 total employment: 1,300

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 300 Percentage of jobs lost: 22.3%



Daxus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Switchboard Operators, Including Answering Service

2019 total employment: 69,900

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 15,700 Percentage of jobs lost: 22.5%



bluecinema / Getty Images

9. Electronic Equipment Installers and Repairers, Motor Vehicles

2019 total employment: 10,400

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,400 Percentage of jobs lost: 23.2%



Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Data Entry Keyers

2019 total employment: 172,400

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 42,400 Percentage of jobs lost: 24.6%



RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Travel Agents

2019 total employment: 82,000

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 21,300 Percentage of jobs lost: 25.9%



sturti / Getty Images

6. Telephone Operators

2019 total employment: 5,000

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 1,400 Percentage of jobs lost: 27.9%



Bill Oxford / Getty Images

5. Cutters and Trimmers, Hand

2019 total employment: 9,800

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,900 Percentage of jobs lost: 29.9%



Ondacaracola / Shutterstock.com

4. Watch and Clock Repairers

2019 total employment: 3,200

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 1,000 Percentage of jobs lost: 32.3%



Kinwun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Nuclear Power Reactor Operators

2019 total employment: 5,300

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 1,900 Percentage of jobs lost: 35.7%



Kenneth William Caleno / Shutterstock.com

2. Parking Enforcement Workers

2019 total employment: 8,100

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 2,900 Percentage of jobs lost: 36.2%



PeopleImages / Getty Images

1. Word Processors and Typists

2019 total employment: 52,700

Projected change from 2019 to 2029: Number of jobs lost: 19,200 Percentage of jobs lost: 36.4%



FluxFactory / Getty Images

What This Means for You

Although this may seem like a long list of disappearing occupations, the truth is that the economy is constantly reinventing itself. While any number of catalysts may contribute to job losses in particular fields, the flip side of this is that other industries are rapidly expanding. In fact, many of the jobs that are falling by the wayside are lower-paying, while many of the fastest-growing jobs are in high-wage industries.

Here are some steps you can take to avoid falling victim to a dying industry:

Get an education

Many of the jobs that will vanish due to automation are lower-skill jobs that don’t require a college education. Generally speaking, occupations that require a bachelor’s or master’s degree are more resistant to job loss due to automation.

Research job trends

Although it can happen, industries aren’t generally wiped out overnight. Typically, jobs will show years of steady decline before they are completely obsolete. Consult statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to understand which industries are on the way out. Get ahead of the curve by looking for another job first.

Choose a high-paying, fast-growing industry

BLS statistics don’t only show which industries are dying; they also show which jobs are on the upswing. If you’re looking to avoid potential job loss, consider hopping over to an industry with increasing demand.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find jobs that will disappear this decade, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational projections and worker characteristics dataset to find the occupations with the largest (1) projected percent decline in employment for 2019-2029. Once these jobs were identified, GOBankingRates also found the following factors for each occupation: (2) 2019 total employment; (3) total employment change projection from 2019-2029; (4) 2019 median annual wage; (5) typical entry-level education required; (6) work experience in a related occupation required; and (7) typical on-the-job training required. All data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is up to date as of Sept. 4, 2020.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Jobs That Will Soon Be Gone for Good