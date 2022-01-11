30 Lompoc federal prison inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19

Jan. 11—Thirty inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons on Monday.

The coronavirus infections were listed on the Bureau of Prisons website that tracks active cases, which include eight inmates and five staff members at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and eight inmates and nine staff members at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary.

Six inmates have died from the coronavirus since April 5, 2020, which was the day the facility's first inmate, identified as 66-year-old Oliver M. Boling, died from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, who was identified as the Lompoc prison's warden, were sued by five of the facility's inmates and accused of violating the Eighth Amendment for their poor response to an outbreak of the coronavirus starting in late March until mid-May of 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 16, 2020.

On Jan. 4, a federal judge continued a motion filed by defendants for one week which asks to dissolve a July 14, 2020, preliminary injunction ordering the release of vulnerable inmates to home confinement, court records show.