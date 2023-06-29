30-mile chase ends in Burke County, authorities say

Authorities in Burke County arrested someone late Wednesday afternoon who led them on a 30-mile chase.

Sheriff deputies say they were looking for Nohsher Chiah because he was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.

But investigators say he took off after being spotted near Conover in a minivan.

The chase reached of speeds more than 100 mph along Interstate 40 before ending on Byrd Road in Burke County.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty asked suspect Chiah why he didn’t stop for the police.

“I just needed to come to Burke County,” Chiah said.

“You just wanted to come to Burke County?” Faherty asked.

“That’s where they say the charges were from,” Chiah answered.

Deputies say said an indictment was from Burke County.

They don’t believe anyone was hurt in that pursuit.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

