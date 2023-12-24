$30 million lawsuit filed against L.A. County Sheriff's Department for mother's death

The family of Naini Finlayson, 27, has filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and L.A. County after she was killed during a domestic dispute in Lancaster. A vigil was held Saturday where loved ones honored Finlayson’s memory, saying she was a victim of domestic violence. They said she was shot and killed in front of her 9-year-old daughter while trying to protect the both of them. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Dec. 23, 2023.

View comments