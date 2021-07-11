30 million people are under extreme heat alerts as parts of the West see record high temperatures

The Western US has seen extreme temperatures so far this year Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

More than 30 million people are under excessive heat warnings in the US.

Parts of the West have been facing record-breaking high temperatures for weeks.

June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in the US, according to the NOAA.

More than 30 million people are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories as record temperatures are experienced in the West, according to the National Weather Service.

Death Valley in Eastern California reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, one of the hottest recorded temperatures on earth. Forecasters warned temperatures on Sunday could be just as high, encouraging people to heed warnings and not put themselves or first responders in danger in the extreme heat.

An all-time high temperature of 117 degrees was recorded Saturday evening at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, causing flights to be canceled or delayed.

Some cities in California experienced record high temperatures on Saturday, including 120 degrees in Palm Springs, The Los Angeles Times reported. Officials in the state asked residents to conserve electricity due to the toll on state's power grid and threats from wildfires.

Areas of the Western US have been experiencing dangerously high temperatures for weeks. Hundreds of deaths and more than 1,100 hospitalizations were linked to a brutal heat wave in the Pacific Northwest late last month.

Some Northwest cities experienced multiple days in a row of triple-digit temperatures. The heatwaves and accompanying power outages forced some people out of their homes and into cooling centers.

June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in the US, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

