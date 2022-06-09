This 30-Minute Bodyweight Barre Workout Will Improve Your Balance

Join NASM-certified personal trainer Coach Kel for a 30-minute barre workout that will help strengthen your entire body. You'll start this routine with a quick warmup to prepare your body for the challenge ahead. Throughout this workout, you'll learn some ballet terminology like plié, relevé, first position, second position, and battement. These moves will build up your balance and focus, all using your own body weight. Grab a sturdy chair and place it on a flat surface for extra support.

