Eat This, Not That!

Diabetes has been described as a silent epidemic. Last year, it killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Too many people still consider diabetes a childhood disease beyond our control; the fact is, type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? A lot, starting with avoiding the #1 cause of type 2 diabetes, as doctors told us. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of other