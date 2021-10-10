30-Minute No-Equipment Tabata-Inspired Workout With Raneir Pollard

Get your sweat on with Raneir Pollard, Supernatural coach, as he leads you through this high-intensity Tabata-inspired workout! Follow Raneir through five sets of bodyweight intervals, including his creative variations on planks, squats, and skaters that will keep your mind and body engaged. And don't forget about the bonus ab exercise you'll get from laughing at Raneir's hilarious words of encouragement that will get you through the toughest parts of the workout!

Find more from Raneir on his website.

Raneir's shirt: Alo Yoga

Raneir's shorts: Fabletics