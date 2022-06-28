30 months given for assault, burglary pleas

Jun. 27—A Cumberland County man who pleaded guilty to felony assault and a residential burglary received a 30-month sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. It was one of a dozen cases on the Criminal Court docket June 10.

Cecil Lee Smith, 43, last known address being on Reeser Lane, pled guilty to an information charging reckless aggravated assault occurring on Feb, 19, 2019, and involving a knife during a domestic violence case.

Smith also pled guilty to a Nov. 6, 2021, residential burglary during which a dishwasher, kitchen sink and other items were stolen.

In exchange for the guilty plea, other charges were dismissed. Smith is being given credit for 56 days already served in jail. Smith is to pay $5,900 in restitution and is banned from contact with the victims.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—John Wesley Baker, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Aug 19.

—Melissa Ann Baker, two counts of possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 22.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, set for trial June 23. Aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 23 for tracking.

—James Dean Young, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Aug. 19.

Arraignment

—Eileen Lynne Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000, driving under the influence and one case in boundover status, continued to June 22.

—Rebecca Dawn Reagan, possession of a detached catalytic converter without authorization and two cases in boundover status, bond set at $70,000, James Hargis appointed to represent Reagan and continued to June 27.

Motions/petitions

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, no motions heard; trial set for June 27 (three days set aside).

—Damon Levi Breeding, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing continued to June 27 and trial set for July 12.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hodgin and bond revocation hearing continued to June 22.

—John Michael Poss, first-degree murder, trial set for end of July; motion hearing on photos to be used at trial set for June 22.

—Billie Ray Pugh, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $168.000, James Hargis appointed to represent Pugh and continued to June 27.

—Bridgett Annette Wilkie, domestic assault appear from General Sessions Court, appeal based on issuance of a restraining order which is not appealable to Criminal Court. The appeal was dismissed and sent back to the lower court.

