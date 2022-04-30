30-year mortgage rates drop a tiny amount, pausing their sharp climb

After climbing for almost eight weeks straight, U.S. mortgage rates took a breather this week, a widely followed survey shows.

The rate on America’s most popular loan, the 30-year mortgage, stayed nearly the same. It typically rises and falls alongside Treasury yields, which dipped this week as investors worried about worsening COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in China, says George Ratiu, senior economist with Realtor.com. Such events could further congest supply chains that are causing costs for household goods to spike.

“Inflation is likely to run at a faster pace for longer than expected, keeping pressure on mortgage rates for the medium term,” Ratiu says.

Get the latest personal finance news sent straight to your inbox with the MoneyWise newsletter.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage flattened to 5.10% this week, compared to 5.11% one week earlier, Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago at this time, the 30-rate was averaging 2.98%.

Even though mortgage rates are higher than where they were last year, historically they’re not as high as they used to be, says Nadia Evangelou, senior economist for the National Association of Realtors.

In early 2002, for example, the average 30-year fixed-rate loan was averaging around 7%.

This week’s break in rates comes just ahead of a crucial two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve where policymakers are expected to hike the benchmark interest rate for the second time this year as inflation runs rampant.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at an International Monetary Fund seminar last week that a half percentage point increase would be “on the table” at the Fed’s May policy meeting. In March, the group raised the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point.

“It is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly,” Powell said at the meeting.

The central bank is also set to start cutting the massive portfolio of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it acquired during the pandemic to keep borrowing costs low and the economy humming.

Story continues

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is now averaging 4.4%, up from 4.38% last week, Freddie Mac says. Last year at this time, the 15-year rate was 2.31%.

Borrowers who take out 15-year loans typically pay less in overall interest costs and pay off their loans faster than homeowners with 30-year mortgages.

But the shorter loan term means that borrowers will make higher monthly payments. That can pinch homeowners already facing higher costs on everyday items like food, gasoline and housing.

“A typical borrower’s principal and interest payment was $387 more than in March 2021,” says Edward Seiler, associate vice president for the Mortgage Bankers Association. “Swift price-appreciation, sky-high inflation, low inventory, and mortgage rates now two percentage points higher than last year are all headwinds for the housing market in the coming months — especially for first-time buyers.”

5-year adjustable-rate mortgages

The rate on five-year adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.78% this week, up from 3.75%. Last year at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.64%.

With a 5/1 ARM, the interest rate is set for the first five years, then adjusts annually — sometimes going up sharply — for the rest time you have the loan.

ARMs, with their lower initial rates than longer loans, are becoming more attractive to borrowers who are financing near-record amounts as home prices spike. Their share of mortgage applications rose to 9.3% last week, up from 3.4% this time last year and the highest since 2019, the MBA says.

People could decide to refinance after the lower initial rates end, if mortgage rates drop in the future.

A softer housing market ahead

Recent rate hikes are putting a cloud over the housing market.

Amid the heftier borrowing costs and red-hot home prices, some would-be shoppers are taking a break.

Mortgage applications fell 8.3% last week compared to the week earlier, the lowest level since 2018, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week.

“The recent decrease in purchase applications is an indication of potential weakness in home sales in the coming months,” says Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

That could be good news for aspiring buyers who can’t seem to secure a house amid fierce competition.

For now, homebuyers are coping with the higher costs and lack of supply by switching to adjustable-rate mortgages and staying away from expensive cities in favor of more affordable suburbs, says Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

“We expect the decline in demand to soften home price growth to a more sustainable pace later this year,” he says.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.