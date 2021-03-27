30 Most Expensive Cities in the US

Jon Chica / Shutterstock.com

For an example as to just how hyper-concentrated wealth has become in America, consider the following: You could count on one hand the number of states where the 30 most expensive cities in the country are jammed together — even if you were missing a finger. Just four states play host to all 30 of America’s priciest zip codes, which is striking, considering how many states have metro areas where the cost of living is high.

Read: Richest ZIP Codes in Every State

Using data from Sperling’s Best Places, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow, GOBankingRates identified and ranked the 30 most expensive cities in America in ascending order from least expensive to most. The rankings are based on the big recurring expenses like housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation.

In these cities, the average home value is well into the millions even at the bottom of the list. The tab for a year’s worth of expenditures is more than a quarter-million dollars in every single metro. Here are the zip codes where all but the wealthiest will never call home.

Last updated: March 24, 2021

Clyde Hill, Washington

30. Clyde Hill, Washington

Overall cost-of-living index: 418.3

Annual expenditures: $263,680

Monthly expenditures: $21,973

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395

Monthly grocery expenditure: $450

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871

Monthly utilities expenditure: $239

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,038

Monthly transportation expenditure: $586

January 2021 home value: $3,073,159

20% down payment on a house: $614,632

See: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

29. Sands Point, New York

Overall cost-of-living index: 426.5

Annual expenditures: $268,849

Monthly expenditures: $22,404

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,288

Monthly grocery expenditure: $441

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,801

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $483

Annual utilities expenditure: $5,069

Monthly utilities expenditure: $422

Annual transportation expenditure: $10,290

Monthly transportation expenditure: $857

January 2021 home value: $2,452,385

20% down payment on a house: $490,477

Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Story continues

California, Fort Ross, Sonoma County, United States, Форт-Росс

28. Ross, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 431.3

Annual expenditures: $271,874

Monthly expenditures: $22,656

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,595

Monthly grocery expenditure: $466

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

Monthly utilities expenditure: $332

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,194

Monthly transportation expenditure: $599

January 2021 home value: $3,451,124

20% down payment on a house: $690,225

More: 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

Hamptons-New-York

27. Bridgehampton, New York

Overall cost-of-living index: 432.9

Annual expenditures: $272,883

Monthly expenditures: $22,740

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,808

Monthly grocery expenditure: $5,808

Annual healthcare expenditure: 110.9

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $5,759

Annual utilities expenditure: $5,016

Monthly utilities expenditure: $418

Annual transportation expenditure: $6,002

Monthly transportation expenditure: $500

January 2021 home value: $3,154,220

20% down payment on a house: $630,844

Read: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

26. Saratoga, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 437.9

Annual expenditures: $276,035

Monthly expenditures: $23,003

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,776

Monthly grocery expenditure: $481

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,812

Monthly utilities expenditure: $318

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,246

Monthly transportation expenditure: $687

January 2021 home value: $3,077,931

20% down payment on a house: $615,586

See: 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

Bellevue-Seattle-Washington

25. Yarrow Point, Washington

Overall cost-of-living index: 443.1

Annual expenditures: $279,313

Monthly expenditures: $23,276

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395

Monthly grocery expenditure: $450

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871

Monthly utilities expenditure: $239

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,784

Monthly transportation expenditure: $649

January 2021 home value: $3,197,601

20% down payment on a house: $639,520

See: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

Aerial drone photography Medina Washington USA - Image.

24. Medina, Washington

Overall cost-of-living index: 446

Annual expenditures: $281,141

Monthly expenditures: $23,428

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,669

Monthly grocery expenditure: $472

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

Annual utilities expenditure: $2,830

Monthly utilities expenditure: $236

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,066

Monthly transportation expenditure: $589

January 2021 home value: $3,241,327

20% down payment on a house: $648,265

Find Out: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

23. Belleair Shores, Florida

Overall cost-of-living index: 457

Annual expenditures: $288,075

Monthly expenditures: $24,006

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,288

Monthly grocery expenditure: $441

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,266

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $439

Annual utilities expenditure: $4,242

Monthly utilities expenditure: $353

Annual transportation expenditure: $5,512

Monthly transportation expenditure: $459

January 2021 home value: $4,373,522

20% down payment on a house: $874,704

More: The Pandemic Housing Market in Every State

Stanford, California, USA - March 17, 2019: Aerial view of Stanford University in Stanford California.

22. Stanford, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 463.1

Annual expenditures: $291,920

Monthly expenditures: $24,327

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,841

Monthly grocery expenditure: $487

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,645

Monthly utilities expenditure: $304

Annual transportation expenditure: $6,927

Monthly transportation expenditure: $577

January 2021 home value: $3,538,964

20% down payment on a house: $707,793

Read: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

Miami downtown aerial view.

21. Fisher Island, Florida

Overall cost-of-living index: 469.9

Annual expenditures: $296,206

Monthly expenditures: $24,684

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,901

Monthly grocery expenditure: $492

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,131

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $428

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901

Monthly utilities expenditure: $325

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,163

Monthly transportation expenditure: $680

January 2021 home value: $3,234,935

20% down payment on a house: $646,987

See: Houses Are Selling the Fastest in These 10 Real Estate Markets

Palo Alto California

20. Palo Alto, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 471

Annual expenditures: $296,900

Monthly expenditures: $24,742

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,776

Monthly grocery expenditure: $481

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,645

Monthly utilities expenditure: $304

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,829

Monthly transportation expenditure: $652

January 2021 home value: $3,268,097

20% down payment on a house: $653,619

Find Out: 50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Winery Wedding Venue View - Image.

19. Woodside, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 480

Annual expenditures: $302,573

Monthly expenditures: $25,214

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,646

Monthly grocery expenditure: $470

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,722

Monthly utilities expenditure: $310

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,923

Monthly transportation expenditure: $660

January 2021 home value: $3,633,117

20% down payment on a house: $726,623

More: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

An aerial shot of beach front homes in Malibu, CA.

18. Malibu, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 483.9

Annual expenditures: $305,031

Monthly expenditures: $25,419

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,488

Monthly grocery expenditure: $457

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

Annual utilities expenditure: $4,152

Monthly utilities expenditure: $346

Annual transportation expenditure: $9,321

Monthly transportation expenditure: $777

January 2021 home value: $3,855,113

20% down payment on a house: $771,023

Read: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10745799k)Commercial AtmosphereAtmosphere in the Village of Montecito, Santa Barbara, California - 14 Aug 2020.

17. Montecito, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 486.1

Annual expenditures: $306,418

Monthly expenditures: $25,535

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,599

Monthly grocery expenditure: $467

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,990

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $416

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,637

Monthly utilities expenditure: $303

Annual transportation expenditure: $5,613

Monthly transportation expenditure: $468

January 2021 home value: $3,794,905

20% down payment on a house: $758,981

Find Out: Houses in These 29 Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains

16. Monte Sereno, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 502.2

Annual expenditures: $316,567

Monthly expenditures: $26,381

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,753

Monthly grocery expenditure: $479

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,816

Monthly utilities expenditure: $318

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,274

Monthly transportation expenditure: $690

January 2021 home value: $3,392,578

20% down payment on a house: $678,516

More: 50 Cities With the Most Homes Under $100K

Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

15. Los Altos, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 502.9

Annual expenditures: $317,008

Monthly expenditures: $26,417

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,892

Monthly grocery expenditure: $491

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,731

Monthly utilities expenditure: $311

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,778

Monthly transportation expenditure: $648

January 2021 home value: $3,473,751

20% down payment on a house: $694,750

Read: The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 50 Biggest US Cities

Bellevue-Seattle-Washington

14. Hunts Point, Washington

Overall cost-of-living index: 503.7

Annual expenditures: $317,512

Monthly expenditures: $26,459

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395

Monthly grocery expenditure: $450

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871

Monthly utilities expenditure: $239

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,784

Monthly transportation expenditure: $649

January 2021 home value: $6,257,427

20% down payment on a house: $1,251,485

See: The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

Street view of the entrance to The Commons, an upscale outdoors shopping mall in Calabasas, California.

13. Hidden Hills, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 513.7

Annual expenditures: $323,816

Monthly expenditures: $26,985

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,103

Monthly grocery expenditure: $425

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901

Monthly utilities expenditure: $325

Annual transportation expenditure: $9,120

Monthly transportation expenditure: $760

January 2021 home value: $3,824,541

20% down payment on a house: $764,908

Find Out: The Best Place to Buy a Home in Every State

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael R Sisak/AP/Shutterstock (6125395a)On, shows the Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, N.

12. Amagansett, New York

Overall cost-of-living index: 515.3

Annual expenditures: $324,825

Monthly expenditures: $27,069

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,873

Monthly grocery expenditure: $489

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480

Annual utilities expenditure: $5,085

Monthly utilities expenditure: $424

Annual transportation expenditure: $6,186

Monthly transportation expenditure: $516

January 2021 home value: $3,092,966

20% down payment on a house: $618,593

More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Rolling Hills, California / USA - October 2nd, 2019: Interior photos of a Rolling Hills estate, recently listed for sale.

11. Rolling Hills, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 521.9

Annual expenditures: $328,985

Monthly expenditures: $27,415

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,242

Monthly grocery expenditure: $437

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901

Monthly utilities expenditure: $325

Annual transportation expenditure: $9,694

Monthly transportation expenditure: $808

January 2021 home value: $3,403,291

20% down payment on a house: $680,658

Read: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Renters vs. Homeowners

Water-Mill-New-York

10. Water Mill, New York

Overall cost-of-living index: 529.4

Annual expenditures: $333,713

Monthly expenditures: $27,809

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,897

Monthly grocery expenditure: $491

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480

Annual utilities expenditure: $5,085

Monthly utilities expenditure: $424

Annual transportation expenditure: $5,484

Monthly transportation expenditure: $457

January 2021 home value: $3,286,521

20% down payment on a house: $657,304

See: Tips To Get Your Mortgage Payments as Low as Possible

Los Angeles, California, USA - September 23, 2018: Urban views of the Beverly Hills area and residential buildings on the Hollywood hills.

9. Beverly Hills, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 546.2

Annual expenditures: $344,303

Monthly expenditures: $28,692

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,553

Monthly grocery expenditure: $463

Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,455

Monthly utilities expenditure: $288

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,725

Monthly transportation expenditure: $727

January 2021 home value: $5,322,330

20% down payment on a house: $1,064,466

Find Out: 45 Great Cities With Shockingly Cheap Real Estate

Belvedere, USA: June 23, 2018 : A view of a marina in front of luxury residential homes that built on the coastline and on hillsides in the city of Belvedere - Image.

8. Belvedere, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 548.7

Annual expenditures: $345,879

Monthly expenditures: $28,823

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,725

Monthly grocery expenditure: $477

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,893

Monthly utilities expenditure: $324

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,472

Monthly transportation expenditure: $623

January 2021 home value: $4,256,423

20% down payment on a house: $851,285

More: Paychecks Are Getting Bigger in These Boomtowns

7. Stinson Beach, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 565.2

Annual expenditures: $356,279

Monthly expenditures: $29,690

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,734

Monthly grocery expenditure: $478

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

Monthly utilities expenditure: $332

Annual transportation expenditure: $6,932

Monthly transportation expenditure: $578

January 2021 home value: $3,926,149

20% down payment on a house: $785,230

Read: Best Places To Own a Home For Less Than $1,000 a Month

East Hampton NY neighborhood

6. Wainscott, New York

Overall cost-of-living index: 609.8

Annual expenditures: $384,394

Monthly expenditures: $32,033

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,822

Monthly grocery expenditure: $485

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480

Annual utilities expenditure: $5,016

Monthly utilities expenditure: $418

Annual transportation expenditure: $6,002

Monthly transportation expenditure: $500

January 2021 home value: $2,574,167

20% down payment on a house: $514,833

See: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

Aerial View of a Rural Farm in the Portola Valley outside of Silicon Valley, California, USA - Image.

5. Portola Valley, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 624.2

Annual expenditures: $393,471

Monthly expenditures: $32,789

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,920

Monthly grocery expenditure: $493

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,966

Monthly utilities expenditure: $330

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,140

Monthly transportation expenditure: $678

January 2021 home value: $4,099,387

20% down payment on a house: $819,877

Find Out: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

Hillsborough, Calif.

4. Hillsborough, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 650.6

Annual expenditures: $410,112

Monthly expenditures: $34,176

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,739

Monthly grocery expenditure: $478

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,722

Monthly utilities expenditure: $310

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,146

Monthly transportation expenditure: $679

January 2021 home value: $4,591,538

20% down payment on a house: $918,308

More: Places Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $50,000 a Year

Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

3. Los Altos Hills, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 667.9

Annual expenditures: $421,017

Monthly expenditures: $35,085

Annual grocery expenditure: $5,924

Monthly grocery expenditure: $494

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,816

Monthly utilities expenditure: $318

Annual transportation expenditure: $8,057

Monthly transportation expenditure: $671

January 2021 home value: $4,659,089

20% down payment on a house: $931,818

Read: What the Average Home Price Today Could Buy the Year You Were Born

2. Jupiter Island, Florida

Overall cost-of-living index: 757.9

Annual expenditures: $477,750

Monthly expenditures: $39,812

Annual grocery expenditure: $4,987

Monthly grocery expenditure: $416

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,209

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $434

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,885

Monthly utilities expenditure: $324

Annual transportation expenditure: $5,150

Monthly transportation expenditure: $429

January 2021 home value: $5,240,492

20% down payment on a house: $1,048,098

See: Homes in These 25 Waterfront Cities Are a Total Steal

Atherton, Calif.

1. Atherton, California

Overall cost-of-living index: 913.5

Annual expenditures: $575,834

Monthly expenditures: $47,986

Annual grocery expenditure: $6,203

Monthly grocery expenditure: $517

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

Monthly utilities expenditure: $332

Annual transportation expenditure: $7,645

Monthly transportation expenditure: $637

January 2021 home value: $6,579,356

20% down payment on a house: $1,315,871

Find Out: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

American Flags flying in a small town square.

United States

Annual expenditures: $63,036

Monthly expenditures: $5,253

Annual grocery expenditure: $4,643

Monthly grocery expenditure: $387

Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,193

Monthly healthcare expenditure: $433

Annual utilities expenditure: $4,055

Monthly utilities expenditure: $338

Annual transportation expenditure: $5,568

Monthly transportation expenditure: $464

January 2021 home value: N/A

20% down payment on a house: N/A

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates looked at the 30 most expensive cities in terms of (1) total cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. GOBankingRates then used their cost-of-living index scores and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on national spending habits to determine each city’s (2) annual total expenditures as well as their (3) monthly total expenditures. Using the same method, GOBankingRates found each city’s: (4) annual and monthly grocery expenditure; (5) annual and monthly healthcare expenditure; (6) annual and monthly utilities expenditures; and (6) annual and monthly transportation expenditures. GOBankingRates also found each city’s (7) January 2021 home value and (8) cost of a 20% down payment from Zillow as supplemental data. All data were collected on and up to date as of March 15, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Most Expensive Cities in the US