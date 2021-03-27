30 Most Expensive Cities in the US
For an example as to just how hyper-concentrated wealth has become in America, consider the following: You could count on one hand the number of states where the 30 most expensive cities in the country are jammed together — even if you were missing a finger. Just four states play host to all 30 of America’s priciest zip codes, which is striking, considering how many states have metro areas where the cost of living is high.
Using data from Sperling’s Best Places, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow, GOBankingRates identified and ranked the 30 most expensive cities in America in ascending order from least expensive to most. The rankings are based on the big recurring expenses like housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation.
In these cities, the average home value is well into the millions even at the bottom of the list. The tab for a year’s worth of expenditures is more than a quarter-million dollars in every single metro. Here are the zip codes where all but the wealthiest will never call home.
Last updated: March 24, 2021
30. Clyde Hill, Washington
Overall cost-of-living index: 418.3
Annual expenditures: $263,680
Monthly expenditures: $21,973
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395
Monthly grocery expenditure: $450
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369
Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871
Monthly utilities expenditure: $239
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,038
Monthly transportation expenditure: $586
January 2021 home value: $3,073,159
20% down payment on a house: $614,632
29. Sands Point, New York
Overall cost-of-living index: 426.5
Annual expenditures: $268,849
Monthly expenditures: $22,404
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,288
Monthly grocery expenditure: $441
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,801
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $483
Annual utilities expenditure: $5,069
Monthly utilities expenditure: $422
Annual transportation expenditure: $10,290
Monthly transportation expenditure: $857
January 2021 home value: $2,452,385
20% down payment on a house: $490,477
28. Ross, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 431.3
Annual expenditures: $271,874
Monthly expenditures: $22,656
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,595
Monthly grocery expenditure: $466
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982
Monthly utilities expenditure: $332
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,194
Monthly transportation expenditure: $599
January 2021 home value: $3,451,124
20% down payment on a house: $690,225
27. Bridgehampton, New York
Overall cost-of-living index: 432.9
Annual expenditures: $272,883
Monthly expenditures: $22,740
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,808
Monthly grocery expenditure: $5,808
Annual healthcare expenditure: 110.9
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $5,759
Annual utilities expenditure: $5,016
Monthly utilities expenditure: $418
Annual transportation expenditure: $6,002
Monthly transportation expenditure: $500
January 2021 home value: $3,154,220
20% down payment on a house: $630,844
26. Saratoga, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 437.9
Annual expenditures: $276,035
Monthly expenditures: $23,003
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,776
Monthly grocery expenditure: $481
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,812
Monthly utilities expenditure: $318
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,246
Monthly transportation expenditure: $687
January 2021 home value: $3,077,931
20% down payment on a house: $615,586
25. Yarrow Point, Washington
Overall cost-of-living index: 443.1
Annual expenditures: $279,313
Monthly expenditures: $23,276
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395
Monthly grocery expenditure: $450
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369
Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871
Monthly utilities expenditure: $239
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,784
Monthly transportation expenditure: $649
January 2021 home value: $3,197,601
20% down payment on a house: $639,520
24. Medina, Washington
Overall cost-of-living index: 446
Annual expenditures: $281,141
Monthly expenditures: $23,428
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,669
Monthly grocery expenditure: $472
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369
Annual utilities expenditure: $2,830
Monthly utilities expenditure: $236
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,066
Monthly transportation expenditure: $589
January 2021 home value: $3,241,327
20% down payment on a house: $648,265
23. Belleair Shores, Florida
Overall cost-of-living index: 457
Annual expenditures: $288,075
Monthly expenditures: $24,006
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,288
Monthly grocery expenditure: $441
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,266
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $439
Annual utilities expenditure: $4,242
Monthly utilities expenditure: $353
Annual transportation expenditure: $5,512
Monthly transportation expenditure: $459
January 2021 home value: $4,373,522
20% down payment on a house: $874,704
22. Stanford, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 463.1
Annual expenditures: $291,920
Monthly expenditures: $24,327
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,841
Monthly grocery expenditure: $487
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,645
Monthly utilities expenditure: $304
Annual transportation expenditure: $6,927
Monthly transportation expenditure: $577
January 2021 home value: $3,538,964
20% down payment on a house: $707,793
21. Fisher Island, Florida
Overall cost-of-living index: 469.9
Annual expenditures: $296,206
Monthly expenditures: $24,684
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,901
Monthly grocery expenditure: $492
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,131
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $428
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901
Monthly utilities expenditure: $325
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,163
Monthly transportation expenditure: $680
January 2021 home value: $3,234,935
20% down payment on a house: $646,987
20. Palo Alto, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 471
Annual expenditures: $296,900
Monthly expenditures: $24,742
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,776
Monthly grocery expenditure: $481
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,645
Monthly utilities expenditure: $304
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,829
Monthly transportation expenditure: $652
January 2021 home value: $3,268,097
20% down payment on a house: $653,619
19. Woodside, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 480
Annual expenditures: $302,573
Monthly expenditures: $25,214
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,646
Monthly grocery expenditure: $470
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,722
Monthly utilities expenditure: $310
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,923
Monthly transportation expenditure: $660
January 2021 home value: $3,633,117
20% down payment on a house: $726,623
18. Malibu, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 483.9
Annual expenditures: $305,031
Monthly expenditures: $25,419
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,488
Monthly grocery expenditure: $457
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387
Annual utilities expenditure: $4,152
Monthly utilities expenditure: $346
Annual transportation expenditure: $9,321
Monthly transportation expenditure: $777
January 2021 home value: $3,855,113
20% down payment on a house: $771,023
17. Montecito, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 486.1
Annual expenditures: $306,418
Monthly expenditures: $25,535
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,599
Monthly grocery expenditure: $467
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,990
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $416
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,637
Monthly utilities expenditure: $303
Annual transportation expenditure: $5,613
Monthly transportation expenditure: $468
January 2021 home value: $3,794,905
20% down payment on a house: $758,981
16. Monte Sereno, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 502.2
Annual expenditures: $316,567
Monthly expenditures: $26,381
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,753
Monthly grocery expenditure: $479
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,816
Monthly utilities expenditure: $318
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,274
Monthly transportation expenditure: $690
January 2021 home value: $3,392,578
20% down payment on a house: $678,516
15. Los Altos, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 502.9
Annual expenditures: $317,008
Monthly expenditures: $26,417
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,892
Monthly grocery expenditure: $491
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,731
Monthly utilities expenditure: $311
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,778
Monthly transportation expenditure: $648
January 2021 home value: $3,473,751
20% down payment on a house: $694,750
14. Hunts Point, Washington
Overall cost-of-living index: 503.7
Annual expenditures: $317,512
Monthly expenditures: $26,459
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395
Monthly grocery expenditure: $450
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369
Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871
Monthly utilities expenditure: $239
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,784
Monthly transportation expenditure: $649
January 2021 home value: $6,257,427
20% down payment on a house: $1,251,485
13. Hidden Hills, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 513.7
Annual expenditures: $323,816
Monthly expenditures: $26,985
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,103
Monthly grocery expenditure: $425
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901
Monthly utilities expenditure: $325
Annual transportation expenditure: $9,120
Monthly transportation expenditure: $760
January 2021 home value: $3,824,541
20% down payment on a house: $764,908
12. Amagansett, New York
Overall cost-of-living index: 515.3
Annual expenditures: $324,825
Monthly expenditures: $27,069
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,873
Monthly grocery expenditure: $489
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480
Annual utilities expenditure: $5,085
Monthly utilities expenditure: $424
Annual transportation expenditure: $6,186
Monthly transportation expenditure: $516
January 2021 home value: $3,092,966
20% down payment on a house: $618,593
11. Rolling Hills, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 521.9
Annual expenditures: $328,985
Monthly expenditures: $27,415
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,242
Monthly grocery expenditure: $437
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901
Monthly utilities expenditure: $325
Annual transportation expenditure: $9,694
Monthly transportation expenditure: $808
January 2021 home value: $3,403,291
20% down payment on a house: $680,658
10. Water Mill, New York
Overall cost-of-living index: 529.4
Annual expenditures: $333,713
Monthly expenditures: $27,809
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,897
Monthly grocery expenditure: $491
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480
Annual utilities expenditure: $5,085
Monthly utilities expenditure: $424
Annual transportation expenditure: $5,484
Monthly transportation expenditure: $457
January 2021 home value: $3,286,521
20% down payment on a house: $657,304
9. Beverly Hills, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 546.2
Annual expenditures: $344,303
Monthly expenditures: $28,692
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,553
Monthly grocery expenditure: $463
Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,455
Monthly utilities expenditure: $288
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,725
Monthly transportation expenditure: $727
January 2021 home value: $5,322,330
20% down payment on a house: $1,064,466
8. Belvedere, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 548.7
Annual expenditures: $345,879
Monthly expenditures: $28,823
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,725
Monthly grocery expenditure: $477
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,893
Monthly utilities expenditure: $324
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,472
Monthly transportation expenditure: $623
January 2021 home value: $4,256,423
20% down payment on a house: $851,285
7. Stinson Beach, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 565.2
Annual expenditures: $356,279
Monthly expenditures: $29,690
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,734
Monthly grocery expenditure: $478
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982
Monthly utilities expenditure: $332
Annual transportation expenditure: $6,932
Monthly transportation expenditure: $578
January 2021 home value: $3,926,149
20% down payment on a house: $785,230
6. Wainscott, New York
Overall cost-of-living index: 609.8
Annual expenditures: $384,394
Monthly expenditures: $32,033
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,822
Monthly grocery expenditure: $485
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480
Annual utilities expenditure: $5,016
Monthly utilities expenditure: $418
Annual transportation expenditure: $6,002
Monthly transportation expenditure: $500
January 2021 home value: $2,574,167
20% down payment on a house: $514,833
5. Portola Valley, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 624.2
Annual expenditures: $393,471
Monthly expenditures: $32,789
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,920
Monthly grocery expenditure: $493
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,966
Monthly utilities expenditure: $330
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,140
Monthly transportation expenditure: $678
January 2021 home value: $4,099,387
20% down payment on a house: $819,877
4. Hillsborough, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 650.6
Annual expenditures: $410,112
Monthly expenditures: $34,176
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,739
Monthly grocery expenditure: $478
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,722
Monthly utilities expenditure: $310
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,146
Monthly transportation expenditure: $679
January 2021 home value: $4,591,538
20% down payment on a house: $918,308
3. Los Altos Hills, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 667.9
Annual expenditures: $421,017
Monthly expenditures: $35,085
Annual grocery expenditure: $5,924
Monthly grocery expenditure: $494
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,816
Monthly utilities expenditure: $318
Annual transportation expenditure: $8,057
Monthly transportation expenditure: $671
January 2021 home value: $4,659,089
20% down payment on a house: $931,818
2. Jupiter Island, Florida
Overall cost-of-living index: 757.9
Annual expenditures: $477,750
Monthly expenditures: $39,812
Annual grocery expenditure: $4,987
Monthly grocery expenditure: $416
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,209
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $434
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,885
Monthly utilities expenditure: $324
Annual transportation expenditure: $5,150
Monthly transportation expenditure: $429
January 2021 home value: $5,240,492
20% down payment on a house: $1,048,098
1. Atherton, California
Overall cost-of-living index: 913.5
Annual expenditures: $575,834
Monthly expenditures: $47,986
Annual grocery expenditure: $6,203
Monthly grocery expenditure: $517
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461
Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982
Monthly utilities expenditure: $332
Annual transportation expenditure: $7,645
Monthly transportation expenditure: $637
January 2021 home value: $6,579,356
20% down payment on a house: $1,315,871
United States
Annual expenditures: $63,036
Monthly expenditures: $5,253
Annual grocery expenditure: $4,643
Monthly grocery expenditure: $387
Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,193
Monthly healthcare expenditure: $433
Annual utilities expenditure: $4,055
Monthly utilities expenditure: $338
Annual transportation expenditure: $5,568
Monthly transportation expenditure: $464
January 2021 home value: N/A
20% down payment on a house: N/A
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates looked at the 30 most expensive cities in terms of (1) total cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. GOBankingRates then used their cost-of-living index scores and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on national spending habits to determine each city’s (2) annual total expenditures as well as their (3) monthly total expenditures. Using the same method, GOBankingRates found each city’s: (4) annual and monthly grocery expenditure; (5) annual and monthly healthcare expenditure; (6) annual and monthly utilities expenditures; and (6) annual and monthly transportation expenditures. GOBankingRates also found each city’s (7) January 2021 home value and (8) cost of a 20% down payment from Zillow as supplemental data. All data were collected on and up to date as of March 15, 2021.
