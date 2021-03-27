30 Most Expensive Cities in the US

For an example as to just how hyper-concentrated wealth has become in America, consider the following: You could count on one hand the number of states where the 30 most expensive cities in the country are jammed together — even if you were missing a finger. Just four states play host to all 30 of America’s priciest zip codes, which is striking, considering how many states have metro areas where the cost of living is high.

Using data from Sperling’s Best Places, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow, GOBankingRates identified and ranked the 30 most expensive cities in America in ascending order from least expensive to most. The rankings are based on the big recurring expenses like housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation.

In these cities, the average home value is well into the millions even at the bottom of the list. The tab for a year’s worth of expenditures is more than a quarter-million dollars in every single metro. Here are the zip codes where all but the wealthiest will never call home.

Last updated: March 24, 2021

Clyde Hill, Washington
Clyde Hill, Washington

30. Clyde Hill, Washington

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 418.3

  • Annual expenditures: $263,680

  • Monthly expenditures: $21,973

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $450

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $239

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,038

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $586

  • January 2021 home value: $3,073,159

  • 20% down payment on a house: $614,632

29. Sands Point, New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 426.5

  • Annual expenditures: $268,849

  • Monthly expenditures: $22,404

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,288

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $441

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,801

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $483

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $5,069

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $422

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $10,290

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $857

  • January 2021 home value: $2,452,385

  • 20% down payment on a house: $490,477

California, Fort Ross, Sonoma County, United States, &#x000424;&#x00043e;&#x000440;&#x000442;-&#x000420;&#x00043e;&#x000441;&#x000441;
California, Fort Ross, Sonoma County, United States, Форт-Росс

28. Ross, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 431.3

  • Annual expenditures: $271,874

  • Monthly expenditures: $22,656

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,595

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $466

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $332

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,194

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $599

  • January 2021 home value: $3,451,124

  • 20% down payment on a house: $690,225

Hamptons-New-York
Hamptons-New-York

27. Bridgehampton, New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 432.9

  • Annual expenditures: $272,883

  • Monthly expenditures: $22,740

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,808

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $5,808

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: 110.9

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $5,759

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $5,016

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $418

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $6,002

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $500

  • January 2021 home value: $3,154,220

  • 20% down payment on a house: $630,844

26. Saratoga, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 437.9

  • Annual expenditures: $276,035

  • Monthly expenditures: $23,003

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,776

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $481

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,812

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $318

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,246

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $687

  • January 2021 home value: $3,077,931

  • 20% down payment on a house: $615,586

Bellevue-Seattle-Washington
Bellevue-Seattle-Washington

25. Yarrow Point, Washington

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 443.1

  • Annual expenditures: $279,313

  • Monthly expenditures: $23,276

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $450

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $239

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,784

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $649

  • January 2021 home value: $3,197,601

  • 20% down payment on a house: $639,520

Aerial drone photography Medina Washington USA - Image.
Aerial drone photography Medina Washington USA - Image.

24. Medina, Washington

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 446

  • Annual expenditures: $281,141

  • Monthly expenditures: $23,428

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,669

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $472

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $2,830

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $236

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,066

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $589

  • January 2021 home value: $3,241,327

  • 20% down payment on a house: $648,265

23. Belleair Shores, Florida

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 457

  • Annual expenditures: $288,075

  • Monthly expenditures: $24,006

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,288

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $441

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,266

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $439

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $4,242

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $353

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $5,512

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $459

  • January 2021 home value: $4,373,522

  • 20% down payment on a house: $874,704

Stanford, California, USA - March 17, 2019: Aerial view of Stanford University in Stanford California.
Stanford, California, USA - March 17, 2019: Aerial view of Stanford University in Stanford California.

22. Stanford, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 463.1

  • Annual expenditures: $291,920

  • Monthly expenditures: $24,327

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,841

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $487

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,645

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $304

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $6,927

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $577

  • January 2021 home value: $3,538,964

  • 20% down payment on a house: $707,793

Miami downtown aerial view.
Miami downtown aerial view.

21. Fisher Island, Florida

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 469.9

  • Annual expenditures: $296,206

  • Monthly expenditures: $24,684

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,901

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $492

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,131

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $428

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $325

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,163

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $680

  • January 2021 home value: $3,234,935

  • 20% down payment on a house: $646,987

Palo Alto California
Palo Alto California

20. Palo Alto, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 471

  • Annual expenditures: $296,900

  • Monthly expenditures: $24,742

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,776

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $481

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,645

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $304

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,829

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $652

  • January 2021 home value: $3,268,097

  • 20% down payment on a house: $653,619

Winery Wedding Venue View - Image.
Winery Wedding Venue View - Image.

19. Woodside, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 480

  • Annual expenditures: $302,573

  • Monthly expenditures: $25,214

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,646

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $470

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,722

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $310

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,923

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $660

  • January 2021 home value: $3,633,117

  • 20% down payment on a house: $726,623

An aerial shot of beach front homes in Malibu, CA.
An aerial shot of beach front homes in Malibu, CA.

18. Malibu, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 483.9

  • Annual expenditures: $305,031

  • Monthly expenditures: $25,419

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,488

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $457

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $4,152

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $346

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $9,321

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $777

  • January 2021 home value: $3,855,113

  • 20% down payment on a house: $771,023

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10745799k)Commercial AtmosphereAtmosphere in the Village of Montecito, Santa Barbara, California - 14 Aug 2020.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10745799k)Commercial AtmosphereAtmosphere in the Village of Montecito, Santa Barbara, California - 14 Aug 2020.

17. Montecito, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 486.1

  • Annual expenditures: $306,418

  • Monthly expenditures: $25,535

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,599

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $467

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,990

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $416

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,637

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $303

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $5,613

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $468

  • January 2021 home value: $3,794,905

  • 20% down payment on a house: $758,981

16. Monte Sereno, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 502.2

  • Annual expenditures: $316,567

  • Monthly expenditures: $26,381

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,753

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $479

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,816

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $318

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,274

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $690

  • January 2021 home value: $3,392,578

  • 20% down payment on a house: $678,516

Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.
Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

15. Los Altos, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 502.9

  • Annual expenditures: $317,008

  • Monthly expenditures: $26,417

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,892

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $491

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,731

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $311

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,778

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $648

  • January 2021 home value: $3,473,751

  • 20% down payment on a house: $694,750

Bellevue-Seattle-Washington
Bellevue-Seattle-Washington

14. Hunts Point, Washington

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 503.7

  • Annual expenditures: $317,512

  • Monthly expenditures: $26,459

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,395

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $450

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,424

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $369

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $2,871

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $239

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,784

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $649

  • January 2021 home value: $6,257,427

  • 20% down payment on a house: $1,251,485

Street view of the entrance to The Commons, an upscale outdoors shopping mall in Calabasas, California.
Street view of the entrance to The Commons, an upscale outdoors shopping mall in Calabasas, California.

13. Hidden Hills, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 513.7

  • Annual expenditures: $323,816

  • Monthly expenditures: $26,985

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,103

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $425

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $325

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $9,120

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $760

  • January 2021 home value: $3,824,541

  • 20% down payment on a house: $764,908

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael R Sisak/AP/Shutterstock (6125395a)On, shows the Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, N.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael R Sisak/AP/Shutterstock (6125395a)On, shows the Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, N.

12. Amagansett, New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 515.3

  • Annual expenditures: $324,825

  • Monthly expenditures: $27,069

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,873

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $489

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $5,085

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $424

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $6,186

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $516

  • January 2021 home value: $3,092,966

  • 20% down payment on a house: $618,593

Rolling Hills, California / USA - October 2nd, 2019: Interior photos of a Rolling Hills estate, recently listed for sale.
Rolling Hills, California / USA - October 2nd, 2019: Interior photos of a Rolling Hills estate, recently listed for sale.

11. Rolling Hills, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 521.9

  • Annual expenditures: $328,985

  • Monthly expenditures: $27,415

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,242

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $437

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,901

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $325

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $9,694

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $808

  • January 2021 home value: $3,403,291

  • 20% down payment on a house: $680,658

Water-Mill-New-York
Water-Mill-New-York

10. Water Mill, New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 529.4

  • Annual expenditures: $333,713

  • Monthly expenditures: $27,809

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,897

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $491

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $5,085

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $424

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $5,484

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $457

  • January 2021 home value: $3,286,521

  • 20% down payment on a house: $657,304

Los Angeles, California, USA - September 23, 2018: Urban views of the Beverly Hills area and residential buildings on the Hollywood hills.
Los Angeles, California, USA - September 23, 2018: Urban views of the Beverly Hills area and residential buildings on the Hollywood hills.

9. Beverly Hills, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 546.2

  • Annual expenditures: $344,303

  • Monthly expenditures: $28,692

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,553

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $463

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $4,643

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $387

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,455

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $288

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,725

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $727

  • January 2021 home value: $5,322,330

  • 20% down payment on a house: $1,064,466

Belvedere, USA: June 23, 2018 : A view of a marina in front of luxury residential homes that built on the coastline and on hillsides in the city of Belvedere - Image.
Belvedere, USA: June 23, 2018 : A view of a marina in front of luxury residential homes that built on the coastline and on hillsides in the city of Belvedere - Image.

8. Belvedere, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 548.7

  • Annual expenditures: $345,879

  • Monthly expenditures: $28,823

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,725

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $477

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,893

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $324

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,472

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $623

  • January 2021 home value: $4,256,423

  • 20% down payment on a house: $851,285

7. Stinson Beach, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 565.2

  • Annual expenditures: $356,279

  • Monthly expenditures: $29,690

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,734

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $478

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,297

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $441

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $332

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $6,932

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $578

  • January 2021 home value: $3,926,149

  • 20% down payment on a house: $785,230

East Hampton NY neighborhood
East Hampton NY neighborhood

6. Wainscott, New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 609.8

  • Annual expenditures: $384,394

  • Monthly expenditures: $32,033

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,822

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $485

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,759

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $480

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $5,016

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $418

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $6,002

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $500

  • January 2021 home value: $2,574,167

  • 20% down payment on a house: $514,833

Aerial View of a Rural Farm in the Portola Valley outside of Silicon Valley, California, USA - Image.
Aerial View of a Rural Farm in the Portola Valley outside of Silicon Valley, California, USA - Image.

5. Portola Valley, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 624.2

  • Annual expenditures: $393,471

  • Monthly expenditures: $32,789

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,920

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $493

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,966

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $330

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,140

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $678

  • January 2021 home value: $4,099,387

  • 20% down payment on a house: $819,877

Hillsborough, Calif.
Hillsborough, Calif.

4. Hillsborough, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 650.6

  • Annual expenditures: $410,112

  • Monthly expenditures: $34,176

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,739

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $478

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,722

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $310

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,146

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $679

  • January 2021 home value: $4,591,538

  • 20% down payment on a house: $918,308

Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.
Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

3. Los Altos Hills, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 667.9

  • Annual expenditures: $421,017

  • Monthly expenditures: $35,085

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $5,924

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $494

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,219

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $435

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,816

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $318

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $8,057

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $671

  • January 2021 home value: $4,659,089

  • 20% down payment on a house: $931,818

2. Jupiter Island, Florida

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 757.9

  • Annual expenditures: $477,750

  • Monthly expenditures: $39,812

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $4,987

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $416

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,209

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $434

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,885

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $324

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $5,150

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $429

  • January 2021 home value: $5,240,492

  • 20% down payment on a house: $1,048,098

Atherton, Calif.
Atherton, Calif.

1. Atherton, California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 913.5

  • Annual expenditures: $575,834

  • Monthly expenditures: $47,986

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $6,203

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $517

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,531

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $461

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $332

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $7,645

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $637

  • January 2021 home value: $6,579,356

  • 20% down payment on a house: $1,315,871

American Flags flying in a small town square.
American Flags flying in a small town square.

United States

  • Annual expenditures: $63,036

  • Monthly expenditures: $5,253

  • Annual grocery expenditure: $4,643

  • Monthly grocery expenditure: $387

  • Annual healthcare expenditure: $5,193

  • Monthly healthcare expenditure: $433

  • Annual utilities expenditure: $4,055

  • Monthly utilities expenditure: $338

  • Annual transportation expenditure: $5,568

  • Monthly transportation expenditure: $464

  • January 2021 home value: N/A

  • 20% down payment on a house: N/A

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates looked at the 30 most expensive cities in terms of (1) total cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. GOBankingRates then used their cost-of-living index scores and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on national spending habits to determine each city’s (2) annual total expenditures as well as their (3) monthly total expenditures. Using the same method, GOBankingRates found each city’s: (4) annual and monthly grocery expenditure; (5) annual and monthly healthcare expenditure; (6) annual and monthly utilities expenditures; and (6) annual and monthly transportation expenditures. GOBankingRates also found each city’s (7) January 2021 home value and (8) cost of a 20% down payment from Zillow as supplemental data. All data were collected on and up to date as of March 15, 2021.

