30 Most Valuable UK Companies

Ty Haqqi
·9 min read

In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 most valuable UK companies. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 10 most valuable UK companies.

The UK is home to a highly developed economy which is one of the largest in Europe and the world. Its economy includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and is the fifth biggest exporter in the world as well as the fifth largest importer. With a GDP of $3.2 trillion in 2021, the UK has seen its economy grow by 7.4% in 2021 alone, showcasing a strong recovery after the pandemic dramatically impacted its economy. In 2020, when the pandemic caused the GDPs of most companies to contract, the UK was one of the worst affected countries among developed nations, as it saw a relatively higher number of deaths and infections, and its GDP fell by 9.3%, while the outlook doesn't look very positive either, which is bad news for the 30 most valuable UK companies.

However, even though the UK's GDP increased significantly in 2021, anyone taking it as a sign that the economy has grown further in 2022 and 2023, and hence, investing in the country is a good option, should consider that due to inflation and interest rates, which we'll discuss in further detail in a bit, the UK's economic growth has slowed down significantly in 2022. According to the Office for National Statistics of the UK, the GDP in October 2022 only grew by 0.5% while it fell by 0.6% in September 2022, showing that the economy isn't as stable as one might hope for.

30 most valuable UK companies
30 most valuable UK companies

One of the reasons behind this turbulence is the lack of political stability in a country where this doesn't really happen. There have already been three UK Prime Ministers in 2022, after Boris Johnson resigned, Liz Truss's disastrous policies saw her last just fifty days becoming the shortest serving Prime Minister in the UK, and now Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister. This political instability has led to investors being reluctant to consider the UK as a prospect as political stability is a must for any country to continue growing.

Another issue that the UK is facing is high levels of inflation, which is something most countries in the world are grappling with. However, the UK has been hit particularly hard, with the Consumer Price Index increasing by 9.3% in the twelve months to 2022. Energy prices however have increased much more significantly mainly due to the Russian Ukraine war, which has raised energy prices in many European countries, but the UK has been much more exposes due to numerous reasons. 85% of households in the UK use gas boilers for heating their homes while 40% of the country's electricity is produced in power stations run on gas, both of which are higher proportions than other European countries. Houses in the country are also quite poorly insulated and so more energy is required for heating purposes. This heavy reliance on gas means that UK households are the worst impacted in Western Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund. Since households are having to pay a lot more in utility bills, this is impacting the purchasing power of consumers and hence, could result in a lower return on investment which can impact investment opportunities.

To control inflation, the Bank of England has kept increasing interest rates in 2022, with nine such increases so far, with the latest one increasing interest rates to 3.5%. This is the highest rate in 14 years, but borrowers have been told that there will likely be further increases in 2023, despite fears that the UK is about to enter a long-drawn recession, if it hasn't already. Higher interest rates mean higher cost of borrowing which in turn can impact return on investment.

Last month, the Bank of England warned the UK that it was facing its longer recession in history, ever since records began being maintained over a century ago. The economy also contracted by 0.2% in Q3 2022 which seems to confirm that a recession is imminent rather than likely. According to the British Chambers of Commerce, UK GDP growth forecast for 2022 will be 4.2%, -1.3% in 2023 and 0.7% in 2024, which shows that tough times are likely ahead and 2023 will see a recession.

While the immediate outlook of UK's future seems slightly uncertain, it is still home to some of the largest and most influential companies in the world. Several of the 30 most valuable UK companies are known by most people, especially the consumer facing companies. Combined, these companies have a value of almost $2 trillion. We have assessed the largest UK companies by determining their market cap from Yahoo Finance and converting to USD where necessary, So, without further ado, let's take a look at the giants of one of the most important global economies, starting with number 30:

30. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $21.95

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) might be headquartered in the UK, but is majority controlled by the Agnelli family, who are more well-known for owning Juventus F.C. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is engaged in the production of heavy equipment and agricultural machinery.

29. SSE

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $22.27

SSE is one of the few companies in our list of the most valuable UK companies to have its headquarters in Scotland.

28. Imperial Brands

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $23.56

The second largest tobacco company in the UK, Imperial Brands produces more than 320 billion cigarettes every year, with some of its biggest brands including Davidoff and Montecristo.

27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $25.22

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) was formed through the merger of three bottling companies. Recently, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) announced a $43.7 million state-of-the-art can line.

26. Ashtead Group

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $25.29

Ashtead is the largest equipment rental company, earning over $5 billion in revenue in 2021.

25. Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $26.21

The most valuable plumbing and heating company in the UK, Ferguson plc's (NYSE:FERG) primary operations are in the U.S., where it operates under the name of Ferguson Enterprises. Currently, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) has around 21,000 employees.

24. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $26.48

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) is an insurance advisor. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) is one of the most recent companies in our list, having been established only 6 years ago.

23. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $27.18

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is a chemical company which is one of the biggest chemical producers in the U.S. Recently, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) announced an increase in its greenhouse gases emissions reduction target, signifying to investors that it is taking ESG very seriously.

22. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NYSE:VOD)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $27.74

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NYSE:VOD) is the largest telecommunications company in the UK, and also among the most valuable UK companies. Currently, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NYSE:VOD) operates in over 22 countries while providing services in over 150 countries.

21. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $31

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is a British bank which had revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2021. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) employs more than 83,000 people.

20. NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $31.58

There are various banks among the most valuable UK companies, including NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG). Prior to the 2008 recession, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was among the largest banks in Europe but its share price collapsed significantly in 2008.

19. BAE Systems

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $32.2

BAE Systems is one of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world and is one of the biggest suppliers to the US Department of Defense.

18. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $37.4

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is one of the largest insurance companies in the UK. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is also considered among the oldest insurance companies in the UK and recorded revenues of $26.5 billion in 2021.

17. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $37.76

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is one of the largest financial institutions in Europe. Some of Lloyds Banking Group plc's (NYSE:LYG) biggest brands include Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Scottish Widows among others.

16. Compass Group

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $40.70

Compass Group is a foodservice company which is the largest such company in the world and has nearly half a million employees.

15. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $44.29

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) is the largest electricity and gas utility company in the UK. While it primarily operates in the UK, National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) also has some operates in some parts of the U.S.

14. London Stock Exchange Group

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $47.48

The London Stock Exchange Group is of course the company which owns the London Stock Exchange.

13. Reckitt Benckiser Group

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $50.03

Reckitt is one of the most well-known consumer goods companies in the world, with some of its biggest products including Strepsils, Mortein, Gaviscon, Dettol, Veet and Disprin among others.

12. Anglo American

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $52.88

Anglo American is the biggest platinum producer in the world and operates in 6 continents, which has enabled it to be counted among the most valuable UK companies.

11. RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Total market cap of the company (in billions): $53.29

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) is an information and analytics industry. Currently, RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) has operations in more than 40 countries and has its shares listed in several stock exchanges.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Most Valuable UK Companies.   Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Most Valuable UK Companies is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Restaurant Brands New Zealand's (NZSE:RBD) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll...

  • 12 Best Performing Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 12 best performing energy stocks in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Performing Energy Stocks in 2022. Dan Klein, Head of Energy Pathways at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said in a report dated December 12: “China’s COVID policy is the most […]

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • Ex-BOJ deputy Yamaguchi emerging as next central bank head contender -Sankei

    Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi, a vocal critic of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stimulus programme, is emerging as a strong candidate to become next head of the central bank, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday. The choice would reflect Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's increasingly clear shift away from former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationary policies, which served as a backbone for Kuroda's stimulus, the paper said, without citing sources.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue year-end slide, Tesla snaps 7-day losing streak

    U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, extending a sharp year-end slide as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped

    FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • Why a 2023 Bear Market Could Lead You to Lasting Wealth

    The Ark Innovation ETF -- which is a good proxy for hypergrowth yet (mostly) unprofitable companies -- went from one of the best-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a major laggard. At its peak in late Feb. 2021, the Ark Innovation ETF was up a staggering 684% since its inception in Oct. 2014, compared with a 203% gain for the Nasdaq during the same time frame. Fast-forward to Dec. 26, 2022, and the Ark Innovation ETF is down 80% from that high and is now underperforming the Nasdaq by a wide margin.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    RRR, SCHN and ADT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.