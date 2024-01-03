These 30 museums are offering discounted admission from Jan. 18-28 for Milwaukee Museum Days
If your New Year's Resolutions include learning new things or seeing new places, Milwaukee Museum Days is an area-wide event worth checking out.
For 10 days, from Thursday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 28, 30 participating museums and galleries in and around Milwaukee will offer free admission or admission discounts of up to 50%.
Here's a list of participating museums, the discounts they're offering and when the deals will be offered.
Milwaukee area museums with free admission
Cedarburg Art Museum, W63 N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg ― Jan. 18-28
Emile H. Mathis Art Gallery at UWM, 3203 N. Downer Ave., Mitchell Hall, Room 170 ― Jan. 22-25
Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette, 1234 W. Tory Hill St. ― Jan. 18-28
John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan ― Jan. 18-28
Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road ― Jan. 18-28
War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive ― Jan. 18-28
Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, 2620 W. Center St. ― Jan. 18-28
Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 3636 Lower Falls Road, Sheboygan ― Jan. 18-28
IPAMA: Institute for the Preservation of African American Music & Art, 3200 W. Hampton Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Mitchell Gallery of Flight, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 5300 S. Howell Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine ― Jan. 18-28
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Milwaukee area museums with $5 admission
Bucyrus Museum, 1919 12th Ave., South Milwaukee ― Jan. 18-28
America's Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W. North Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Charles Allis Art Museum, 1801 N. Prospect Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Grohmann Museum at MSOE, Milwaukee School of Engineering, 1000 N. Broadway ― Jan. 18-28
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine ― Jan. 18-28
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum, 170 S. 1st St., Suite C, Second Floor ― Jan. 18-28
Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Milwaukee County Historical Society, 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. ― Jan. 18-28
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg ― Jan. 18-28
Milwaukee area museums with $10 admission
Betty Brinn Children's Museum, 929 E. Wisconsin Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St. ― Jan. 18-28
Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave. ― Jan. 18-28
Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend ― Jan. 18-28
Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd. ― Jan. 18-28
Milwaukee area museums with $15 admission
Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive ― Jan. 18-28
Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive ― Jan. 18-28
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St. ― Jan. 18-28
