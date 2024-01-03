These 30 museums are offering discounted admission from Jan. 18-28 for Milwaukee Museum Days

If your New Year's Resolutions include learning new things or seeing new places, Milwaukee Museum Days is an area-wide event worth checking out.

For 10 days, from Thursday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 28, 30 participating museums and galleries in and around Milwaukee will offer free admission or admission discounts of up to 50%.

Here's a list of participating museums, the discounts they're offering and when the deals will be offered.

Barbara Hepworth’s “Sea Foam Atlantic” at Lynden Sculpture Garden. The sculpture garden is participating in Milwaukee Museum Days from Jan. 18-28, 2024, offering free admission.

Milwaukee area museums with free admission

America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W. North Ave., is participating Milwaukee Museum Days, offering $5 admission from Jan. 18 to 28.

Milwaukee area museums with $5 admission

Mitchell Park's Desert Dome on April 16, 2022. The Mitchell Park Domes are participating in Milwaukee Museum Days, offering $10 admission from Jan. 18-28, 2024.

Milwaukee area museums with $10 admission

The Milwaukee Art Museum is participating in Milwaukee Museum Days and offering $15 admission from Jan. 18-28, 2024.

Milwaukee area museums with $15 admission

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 30 museums offer free, discounted admission for Milwaukee Museum Days