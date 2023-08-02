30-year-old arrested after he allegedly stabbed 2 people during a fight in Roseville

A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed Tuesday night in Roseville.

A 30-year-old Roseville man allegedly stabbed two victims after an argument began between “local associates” near Church and North Grant streets, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officers were flagged down at the scene and rushed to aid one of the victims, who was stabbed multiple times. Another victim was later found with an eye injury, police said.

As officers rendered aid, they saw the suspect running from the scene. Additional officers who arrived were able to detain the suspect. Police said in a news release that they were able to recover the knife used in the attacks.

Both victims were hospitalized and are listed in “stable” condition, according to police.

The suspect also was hospitalized for minor injuries. He was later booked into South Placer County Jail on multiple charges, according to police. Those charges included attempted murder and obstruction of a police officer, according to jail records; he is ineligible for bail.