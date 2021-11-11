A 30-year-old Baraboo man receives 5 years in prison in the drunken fatal shooting of his sister at their mom's Oconto County home

Katherine Neff of Mountain reads a statement during the sentencing of her son, Christopher Halase, on Wednesday in the negligent homicide of his sister Ashley Halase at Neff's town of Doty home on Aug. 20, 2020.

OCONTO – A sobbing mother asked an Oconto County judge Wednesday to give her son the maximum sentence possible for the inadvertent but drunken fatal shooting of his sister.

Katherine Neff of Mountain said she would have preferred that Christopher Halase was convicted of all charges at a trial and received a 35-year prison term “to make him realize what he’s done and how many lives he’s ruined.”

He was instead convicted of a negligent homicide charge in a plea deal, but Halase did receive the maximum penalty for that offense.

“Chris, you are my son, but to me you can never make up for what you’ve done,” Neff told him.

“Why did you never admit what you’d done, and why haven’t you shown any remorse,” she said. “This was your sister, Chris … you two were so close.”

Turning to Judge Michael T. Judge, she added: “Please help our family to heal (and) give him the maximum you can.”

Judge did just that, sentencing Halase to five years in prison and five years extended supervision for the death of Ashley Halase, 31, of Reedsburg at their mother’s town of Doty home on Aug. 20, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, family members had gathered for the weekend. Ashley's husband told an officer that his wife and Christopher Halase went to a tavern for drinks and dinner that night and continued to drink when they returned to Neff's home.

Later in the evening, Ashley and her husband were seated on the bed in Neff’s bedroom and talking with Neff when Christopher Halase showed up in the doorway. Seconds later Neff heard a gunshot and saw her daughter fall over on the bed. Ashley’s two children were sleeping in the living room at the time.

Christopher Halase, 30, of Baraboo, pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

Christopher Halase

Under a plea agreement, counts of second-degree reckless homicide, which carries a maximum initial sentence of 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail, were considered by Judge at sentencing and dismissed.

Story continues

District Attorney Edward Burke recommended two years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Burke said he understands the concerns of a grieving mother, but said he believes Halase was genuinely upset after the shooting and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Halase was intoxicated and brought a loaded firearm in the house “and he somehow discharged the firearm,” Burke said. “Whether he pulled the trigger or not, I really don’t think Mr. Halase knows. I don’t think he meant to do what he did.”

Public defender Bradley Schraven asked Judge to accept Burke’s recommendation. He noted that Ashley’s husband told deputies that Christopher Halase had been safe with guns in the past and had assumed the firearm was unloaded when he came into his mom's home that night.

“Chris doesn’t know how it happened,” Schraven said, adding his client doesn’t recall much of what transpired that night.

Halase declined to make a statement to the court.

Judge noted that Halase has 18 prior convictions, including battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, drunken driving and operating after revocation, and was charged in Sauk County with battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping after an early morning bar fight on July 28, while he was free on bond on this case.

Judge added that during a pre-sentencing interview, Halase wouldn’t talk about his current case but in reference to his other cases he said he likes to fight because it’s something he’s good at.

“He had an opinion about that, but when it comes time to explain (his sister's shooting) to anyone ... when it comes time to express some responsibility, some repentance, crickets … nothing is said,” Judge said.

“That is intolerable,” he said.

Halase received 99 days jail credit on his sentence and was ordered to pay $27,292 restitution, less the $5,000 cash bond he’d posted, and $538 in costs, including a DNA surcharge.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 354-6075 or ktempus@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Christopher Halase sentenced to 5 years in prison in fatal shooting