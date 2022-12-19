30-year-old boyfriend is person of interest after retiree vanishes, Florida cops say

A Florida retiree has mysteriously gone missing and a boyfriend 29 years her junior is a “person of interest” in the case, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 59-year-old Deborah Moneymaker Lanham of Wellborn, Florida, was reported missing by her family Dec. 14. Wellborn is about 75 miles west of Jacksonville.

“Lanham’s vehicle was initially reported as missing too but has since been recovered by SCSO Deputies,” officials said.

“Information SCSO Investigators have obtained during their initial investigation has led them to believe that foul play is suspected. ... Lanham’s boyfriend ... also of Wellborn, FL, has been identified as a person of interest.”

Her 30-year-old boyfriend is in the Madison County Jail “on charges unrelated to this investigation” as of Dec. 19, officials said. Madison County is just west of Suwannee County.

Family members report they last spoke to Lanham on Dec. 12, according to Missing People in America.

“Debbie’s boyfriend had just been released from jail on the day the family last spoke to Debbie,” the site reports. “The boyfriend has since been re-arrested on December 15th, but isn’t saying anything.”

Some family members noted the two had a “bad relationship” and were no longer dating when Lanham disappeared Dec. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at 386-362-2222.

