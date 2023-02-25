30-year-old Dallas man arrested for murder, sexual assault

A 30-year-old man was arrested for murder and sexual assault Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force took Keldrick Hines into custody on the 15000 block of Addison Road Saturday.

He is being charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault and is being booked into the Dallas County Jail, according to police.

Hines was wanted on active warrants for a homicide that occurred on Ables Lane in Oct. 2022 and an aggravated sexual assault from Sept. 2022.

Hines is also a suspect in an additional case in Dallas and has ties to Louisiana, police said.