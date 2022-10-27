30-year-old driver identified in fatal Garland road rage shooting on highway

Garland police believe a driver shot to death Sunday on LBJ Freeway was a victim in a road rage incident, authorities said Wednesday.

Garland police said the suspect could possibly be in a dark-colored mid-size SUV.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Cesar Moreno-Pompa of Dallas, Garland police said. He died Sunday at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

The shooting is believed to have occurred somewhere on southbound LBJ Freeway between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, at approximately 6:20 pm on Sunday.

Initially, Garland police responded to a report of a major accident on southbound LBJ Freeway. Once on the scene, officers attended to the driver, who appeared to have been the victim of a shooting.

Garland fire paramedics arrived and transported the driver, later identified as Cesar Moreno-Pompa, to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Garland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the occupant(s) of the suspect vehicle. If anyone can identify the mid-size SUV, police encourage them to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.