30-year-old Kansas City man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in Gladstone

A 30-year-old Kansas City man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Sunday evening along North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate the sound of gunfire in the 7700 block of North Oak Trafficway, Capt. Karl Burris, a spokesman for the Gladstone Police Department, said in a news release.

Arriving officers found the victim who had multiple gunshot wounds, he said. Emergency medical workers took the victim, who had life-threatening injuries, to the hospital.

No one was in custody, but police have identified a “person of interest,” Burris said. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).