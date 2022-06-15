30-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver was left in ditch for a day, Wisconsin cops say

A 30-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, then left in a roadside ditch for nearly a full day before he was found, Wisconsin authorities said.

A truck driver reported finding the victim’s body at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in Oregon, WISC reported. Investigators believe the man was hit at about 9:30 p.m. the night before.

The victim was recently identified as Logan Gueths, WMTV reported, and an autopsy found he died of “blunt force trauma.”

When Gueths died, he was out “doing one of the things he loved to do,” family said in his online obituary. “Going for a run.”

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death. Authorities requested the public’s help in identifying a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van that may have been in the area when Gueths was hit.

“It may recent have front-end, passenger side and windshield damage,” the sheriff’s office said in a June 9 news release.

Authorities now believe they have found the vehicle involved in the incident and have identified the driver, according to WMTV. The driver has not been publicly identified, and no charges have been announced.

Gueths was a 2010 graduate of Ashwaubenon High School and went on to receive a biology degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, according to his obituary.

“Logan lived life with great passion,” family said. “He excelled in the medical sales industry that provided him opportunities to explore many states from one coast to the other. He found his inner-self in the outdoors by hiking, fishing, hunting and scouting for deer stands.”

He was described by loved ones as a free spirit who loved adventure and time with friends and family.

“His infectious energy, laughter and joy was a radiant light in everyone’s world,” the obituary says. “He lived in the moment of every second in life’s beautiful and wonderful ride; making the most of what this world had to offer.”

“His world was a celebration of life’s simplest treasures; a world of wonder; a world of laughter; a world where any road taken was embraced with determination and positivity,” it continues. “His selflessness, compassion, genuine thoughtfulness, will be missed and never forgotten.”

Family shared Gueths’ last journal entry “as a gift” to others:

“Harness the turbulent power of the uncertainty in life. Direct it in the direction towards positivity and away from despair. Do not hinder the power behind this force; it is all powerful. Just focus its aim!”

The investigation into Gueths’ death is ongoing, Madison.com reported.

If you have additional information, call the Dane County Sheriff’s Tips Line at 608-284-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Oregon is about 15 miles south of downtown Madison.

