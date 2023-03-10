30-year-old man arrested for alleged involvement in Glenwood murder

Police lights.

Michael Patrick Hill was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Thursday for his alleged involvement in a murder near Henderson Avenue in Glenwood, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Police identified 30-year-old Hill as a potential suspect. He was arrested near 54th and Main Street, department officials said.

Hill was taken to Lane County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He pled not guilty to all charges.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 30-year-old man arrested following Glenwood murder