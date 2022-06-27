30-year-old man arrested after fleeing deadly crash on Indianapolis' east side, police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested on charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated Friday after he fled the scene of a deadly crash on Indianapolis’ east side, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of North Shadeland Avenue. Officers arrived and learned Stephen Moore, one of the drivers, fled the scene on foot, according to a probable cause affidavit for the man’s arrest.

Two men with serious injuries were found inside the other vehicle involved. Mario Villareal Islas, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to investigators.

Indianapolis crime news: 'His life was not in vain': Indianapolis Peacemaker dies in shooting on North Keystone

More crime news: Man dead, woman injured in Indianapolis after shooting on southeast side

Officers found Moore in the 700 block of North Shortridge, less than a half mile from the scene of the crash, and he was transported to a hospital for a blood draw and to be checked for injuries, according to police.

Investigators found a white T-shirt that matched the description from witnesses of what the suspect was wearing when he fled the accident. The shirt was found in the parking lot of a bowling alley near where Moore was located, according to the affidavit.

Initial investigation indicated Moore was driving south and crossed the center line of the road, striking the other vehicle as it traveled north, according to police.

Moore was preliminary charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent of .08 or more, according to jail records.

An attorney for Moore is not yet listed in online court records.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Stephen Moore arrested after fleeing deadly crash