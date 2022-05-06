30-year-old man critical after car hit him on Creasy Lane

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A vehicle struck a 30-year-old man about 5:30 a.m. Friday as the man walked in Creasy Lane north of McCarty Lane near Landmark Drive, police said.

The man who was struck was in critical condition and was being treated at a local hospital, police said. Police were attempting to locate the man's family and did not release the his identify Friday morning.

They also did not release the name of the 54-year-old driver who was southbound when the vehicle struck the pedestrian. Police did note the driver was a man.

The driver was not injured, and police did not suspect the driver was impaired.

This story will be updated when police release the name of the pedestrian and the driver.

