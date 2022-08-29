30-year-old man in custody after robbery at gunpoint at a Two Rivers home

TWO RIVERS - Authorities have taken a 30-year-old man into custody after a robbery was reported from the east side of Two Rivers, Two Rivers Police Department said in a news release Monday morning.

The suspect pointed the gun at the victim while demanding money, then fled the scene, police said.

Officers later found the man at a home on Two Rivers' south side.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Manitowoc County Jail. Authorities also recovered the handgun believed to be the one the suspect used.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Megan Klumpyan at the Two Rivers Police Department by calling 920-793-1191.

