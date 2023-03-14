30-year-old man dies days after being shot at West Side home

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after a 30-year-old man died Monday from gunshot wounds he suffered on Friday evening.

Ronald J. Smith, 30, of the West Side, had been found around 6:25 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of South Warren Avenue, in the Hilltop neighborhood. Smith was rushed to an area hospital, but he died at 1:43 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police have not identified any suspects or motivation for Smith's shooting.

Man found dead outside South Side apartments

Detectives are also investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was found shot early Monday morning on the South Side.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Columbus police said around 2:35 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of the Columbus Park apartments on the 2000 block of Winslow Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

