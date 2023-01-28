A 30-year-old man faces sexual abuse charges after national center tips off Horry officials

A Conway man was arrested Thursday after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason Carter, 30, was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a Friday Facebook post states.

The tip included information about criminal activity on a particular phone line, which Carter owns, officials said in the post.

He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and released the same day on a bond totaling $10,000.