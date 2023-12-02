30-year-old man found shot to death at Minerva Avenue house; suspect arrested

Police calls

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning and a suspect has been arrested, according to Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

In a news release, Porch said the victim had called to report that he had just shot a man who was wielding a knife. When officers arrived at the residence at 29 Minerva Ave. at about 4:11 a.m. they found a male victim deceased inside a bedroom.

"It appears the victim sustained a singe gunshot wound resulting in his death," Porch said.

The suspect has been identified and arrested on an unrelated felony warrant, the chief said in the news release.

Neither the victim nor the suspect was identified in the news release.

The Richland County Coroner's Office will be sending the victim for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing, Porch said.

The fatal shooting was the 12th homicide in Mansfield this year.

Mansfield police Major Crimes detectives are working to gather additional information and additional details will be released once they are available, Porch said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Victim found shot to death at 4:11 a.m. Saturday on Minerva Ave.