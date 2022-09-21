30-year-old man sentenced to 10 years for meth conspiracy

Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo was sentenced to 10 years for his involvement in distributing methamphetamine in South Dakota, according the U.S. States Attorney’s Office last Friday.

Manuylo, 30, is from Sioux Falls. He was convicted of selling more than a pound of meth in South Dakota, a press release from the office states.

The 30-year-old man will serve more than a decade in prison. In December 2021, Manuylo was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, the release stated.

He pleaded guilty in late June.

This case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man sentenced to 10 years for distributing meth