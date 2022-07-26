30-year-old man set on fire outside of Circle K in Glendale dies

The man who was set on fire at a bus stop outside of a Circle K in Glendale earlier in July has died, according to police.

Blake Angerer, 30, died after a man poured gasoline over him and set him on fire with a blue butane torch on July 3. Jose Miguel Santiago, a spokesperson for Glendale police, said in an emailed statement that Angerer has died from his injuries.

Luciano Simmons was arrested as a suspect in the case and was booked into Maricopa County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault. It is unclear if the charges will change due to Angerer's death.

Court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic state witnesses told police that Simmons was at the bus stop near the Circle K when he went to purchase gasoline. Another witness told police they saw when Simmons lit Angerer on fire.

Surveillance video released by police shows Angerer and another man running in the direction of the store, away from the bus stop. Other footage released by police shows a person running into the store and grabbing gallons of water before Angerer makes his way into the store, half his body covered in flames.

In a 911 call audio released by police, the owner of the store is heard calling for help. The owner told the dispatcher they poured water over Angerer and put out the flames.

A water bottle that had a strong scent of gasoline was recovered at the scene, according to the documents.

After being arrested, Simmons admitted to police that he was at the Circle K and purchased the $1 of gasoline. He did not say more on the matter.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after being set on fire outside of Circle K in Glendale