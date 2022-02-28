30-year-old man shot in Cocoa, police say

A 30-year-old man was shot early Monday in a Cocoa neighborhood, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

At around 12:45 a.m. police responded to a shooting at the intersection of State Road 520 and U.S. Highway 1, the department said.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound, it said. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Officers learned the shooting took place a mile west on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. No details were revealed as to why the victim was so far from the shooting location.

Officers are still investigating and searching for suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or email to dropadime@cocoapolice.com.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.