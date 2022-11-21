30-year-old missing for months found wrapped in plastic in basement, Ohio police say

Months after he went missing, a 30-year-old’s body was discovered in a basement and the homeowner arrested, according to Ohio authorities.

Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at a house in Parma on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Parma Police Department said in a Nov. 21 news release. Following the dispute, a woman was taken to a hospital and the homeowner arrested.

A family member of the homeowner went to the house later that morning to remove guns from inside, police said. While there, the relative found a body wrapped in plastic in the basement and called the police.

The victim appeared to have been dead for “some time,” authorities told WBTV and Cleveland 19.

The victim was identified as Ryan Alan Krebs, the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office told McClatchy News on Monday, Nov. 21.

Krebs was reported missing on August 25, the Parma Police Department said in a news release. The Medical Examiner did not specify Krebs’ cause of death, but police said he had been shot multiple times.

The homeowner, Paul Addicott II, was arrested and charged with murder, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

The relationship between Addicott and Krebs is unknown, police told McClatchy News. An investigation is ongoing.

Parma is about 10 miles south of Cleveland.

