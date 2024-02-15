30-year-old stabbed in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

On Thursday, at 3:13 a.m. DeKalb County police were called to the 2600 block of Brookgate Crossing regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with what they called a with a superficial stab wound to the chest.

First responders evaluated the victim at the scene, but according to DKPD, he refused to be transported.

The victim came back to the scene. DeKalb County detectives responded to continue the investigation.

The suspect whose age and identity were not released, was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.

