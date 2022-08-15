30-year-old woman ambushed in fatal beating over love triangle, Georgia police say

An Atlanta-area woman died hours after she was ambushed in a brutal attack over her boyfriend, Georgia authorities say.

Now, two women have been charged with her murder.

Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, also face aggravated battery and robbery charges after authorities said they lured 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra to a Buford apartment on Aug. 11 and attacked her in a fight sparked by an apparent love triangle, Gwinnett County police wrote in a news release.

Gonzalez’s brother had been romantically involved with Stevens and Bocanegra, authorities said, and their relationship was the reason for the attack.

Bocanegra suffered “severe injuries” in the fight and was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Family and friends described her as a happy person who was so “full of life,” according to a GoFundMe page launched on her behalf. She is survived by a 7-year-old son.

“She was such a happy individual who lit up the room as soon as she walked in,” the GoFundMe reads. “Ashley was born & raised in NYC and moved to Georgia for a better life for herself and her son.”

Investigators questioned Stevens and Gonzalez and arrested them in connection with the incident, police said. The women were also accused of stealing Bocanegra’s cell phone during the attack.

Both remain in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as of Monday, Aug. 15, booking records show.

Buford is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

