30-year-old woman charged with murder of 72-year-old man

Jun. 15—Autumn McNeely, 30, of Crawley, W.Va., was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and charged with first-degree murder after an extensive investigation relating to the death of Clarence "Bud" Sheppard, 72, of Rupert, W.Va.

In January 2018, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and W.Va. State Police were asked to conduct a welfare check at Sheppard's home after he had not been heard from for several days. Sheppard was found deceased inside his home.

Sheppard's body was sent to the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was performed, and his death was ruled to be a homicide. Multiple individuals were interviewed at the time, including McNeely.

After many hours of investigation, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office spoke to McNeely again on June 14. During the interview, evidence was obtained which led to the implication of McNeely's involvement in Sheppard's death.

McNeely was arraigned before a Greenbrier County magistrate and is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

Cpl. Alex Workman is the lead investigator regarding this investigation. This case is still considered active.