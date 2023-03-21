30-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting in south Dallas, police say

Police are investigating a road rage shooting in south Dallas that left a woman dead early Tuesday, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Winslow Avenue around 12:10 a.m. They found the 30-year-old victim, Nancy Aguilar, inside a car. Aguilar had been shot once and died at the scene, police said.

Police said Aguilar was involved in an incident with the occupants of another vehicle. She exchanged words with them and the assailants shot at her car while both vehicles were traveling eastbound in the 5500 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway. A bullet hit Aguilar and her car crashed into a retaining wall.

Aguilar’s passenger was not injured, officials said.

There are no suspects in custody and no description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.