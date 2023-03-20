With 30% ownership, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Ivanhoe Mines implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 3 shareholders own 54% of the company

14% of Ivanhoe Mines is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 30% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ivanhoe Mines.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ivanhoe Mines?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ivanhoe Mines. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ivanhoe Mines' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ivanhoe Mines. CITIC Group Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 26% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 14% of the shares outstanding respectively, Zijin Mining Group Company Limited and Robert Martin Friedland are the second and third largest shareholders. Robert Martin Friedland, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chairman of the Board.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ivanhoe Mines

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$13b, and insiders have CA$1.9b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Ivanhoe Mines. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 26%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 14% of Ivanhoe Mines. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ivanhoe Mines better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ivanhoe Mines , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

