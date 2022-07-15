30 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 15—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Marc J. Benoit, 1457 Hoffner St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Alan Smith, 1008 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Wayne Honchul, 710 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Billy Joe Adkins, Jr., 116 N. Grimes St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Joshua Wysong, 60 Talawanda Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, using weapons while intoxicated, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Justin S. Roe, 5499 Layhigh Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Christopher Albert Felber, 2576 Omaha Court, Morrow; indicted on one count each passing bad checks and grand theft by deception (direct).

Kenneth Wayne Hunt Jr., 766 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Paul E. Angel, 1312 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Kristina D. Campbell, 630 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Steven Bryan Humphrey, 1248 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Story continues

David M. Wesley, II, 520 W. 9th St., Newport, Ky.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Matthew K. Woodward, 2345 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Larry D. Risner, 5158 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Adam Chandler Mesman, 2796 Hazelton Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear.

Paul A. Davis, 1472 Bonneville Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael Ross Schultz, 7634 Sandstone Trail, Maineville; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and failure to stop after an accident.

Daniel Allen Dittman, 1309 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christine Marie Lucarelli, 6526 Diver Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of marijuana.

Dalton Whyn Eddy, 9500 Collett Road, Lot 13, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of theft and passing bad checks.

Jesse Lee Arwood, 209 E. Locust St., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, forgery, theft, possessing criminal tools, and petty theft.

Mekeshia Renee Lattimore, 4300 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Casey L. Chacon, 12111 Fifth Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Natasha Marie Johnson, 36 Gallup Ave., Wilmington; indicted on one count of theft.

Melissa A. Varner, 3700 Number Nine Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Lane Richards, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Pamela Sue Colliver, 8292 Gustin-Rider Road, Banchester; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Christian Neil Zidaroff, 8517 Compton Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Lanston R. McQueen, 5793 Springboro Pike, Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryon Keith Greathouse, 1645 Cantebury Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of rape, gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted gross sexual imposition.