30 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

America has changed significantly since the end of the 1960s, but one of the changes with the greatest impact has been the economic shift away from a manufacturing economy and toward a service-based one. It’s a change that has resulted in millions of jobs that used to be the bedrock of the American middle class moving overseas and leaving little in the void they left to support working families.

If you live somewhere that depends on industries that haven’t taken a hit, this might seem like a more remote problem. However, if you live in one of the major American cities that has been truly left behind in this race to the future, the consequences of this shift are a daily reality you can’t ignore — a long process of it getting harder and harder for people to make ends meet.

To highlight this, GOBankingRates has taken a closer look at which American cities are losing economic ground over time. The study highlights how per capita income, median household income, poverty rates and population have changed from 1970 to present, scoring each category to determine which city has seen the biggest declines (and increases, in the case of poverty rates) overall.

So, which city has had it the hardest during the long decline of American manufacturing? Here’s a closer look at which places in America are getting poorer.

Last updated: April 12, 2021

30. Las Vegas

Change in per capita income: $6,513

Change in median household income: -$8,583

Change in population: 500,847

Change in poverty rate: 79.55%

29. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Change in per capita income: $9,898

Change in median household income: -$6,496

Change in population: 70,585

Change in poverty rate: 55.12%

28. Fresno, California

Change in per capita income: $4,505

Change in median household income: -$524

Change in population: 356,305

Change in poverty rate: 42.33%

27. Reno, Nevada

Change in per capita income: $6,645

Change in median household income: -$6,441

Change in population: 169,773

Change in poverty rate: 69.41%

Stockton, California

26. Stockton, California

Change in per capita income: $3,206

Change in median household income: -$1,710

Change in population: 196,323

Change in poverty rate: 42.36%

25. Kansas City, Missouri

Change in per capita income: $8,952

Change in median household income: -$7,290

Change in population: -25,670

Change in poverty rate: 71.88%

24. Columbus, Ohio

Change in per capita income: $7,237

Change in median household income: -$7,968

Change in population: 327,951

Change in poverty rate: 90.65%

23. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Change in per capita income: $10,253

Change in median household income: -$12,909

Change in population: 59,399

Change in poverty rate: 41.57%

22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Change in per capita income: $8,984

Change in median household income: -$9,851

Change in population: 108,445

Change in poverty rate: 64.39%

21. Memphis, Tennessee

Change in per capita income: $7,269

Change in median household income: -$9,417

Change in population: 29,718

Change in poverty rate: 30.10%

20. Minneapolis

Change in per capita income: $14,229

Change in median household income: -$8,877

Change in population: -18,379

Change in poverty rate: 197.01%

19. Anaheim, California

Change in per capita income: $2,559

Change in median household income: -$3,869

Change in population: 182,967

Change in poverty rate: 133.85%

18. Tucson, Arizona

Change in per capita income: $3,436

Change in median household income: -$8,806

Change in population: 276,283

Change in poverty rate: 64.79%

17. Pittsburgh

Change in per capita income: $11,686

Change in median household income: -$10,605

Change in population: -216,530

Change in poverty rate: 125.26%

16. Miami

Change in per capita income: $4,989

Change in median household income: -$14,683

Change in population: 116,355

Change in poverty rate: 71.13%

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Change in per capita income: $5,309

Change in median household income: -$15,821

Change in population: 86,381

Change in poverty rate: 130.67%

14. Baltimore

Change in per capita income: $8,462

Change in median household income: -$12,595

Change in population: -291,059

Change in poverty rate: 92.92%

13. Indianapolis

Change in per capita income: $5,294

Change in median household income: -$15,830

Change in population: 113,013

Change in poverty rate: 117.05%

12. St. Paul, Minnesota

Change in per capita income: $7,194

Change in median household income: -$12,785

Change in population: -7,220

Change in poverty rate: 197.01%

11. Chicago

Change in per capita income: $10,265

Change in median household income: -$13,671

Change in population: -648,402

Change in poverty rate: 109.68%

10. St. Louis

Change in per capita income: $7,349

Change in median household income: -$18,942

Change in population: -310,963

Change in poverty rate: 122.02%

9. Cincinnati

Change in per capita income: $8,492

Change in median household income: -$19,472

Change in population: -152,167

Change in poverty rate: 156.60%

8. Santa Ana, California

Change in per capita income: -$5,425

Change in median household income: -$11,538

Change in population: 176,898

Change in poverty rate: 172.31%

7. Philadelphia

Change in per capita income: $4,648

Change in median household income: -$18,071

Change in population: -373,087

Change in poverty rate: 149.00%

6. Toledo, Ohio

Change in per capita income: $666

Change in median household income: -$25,688

Change in population: -105,625

Change in poverty rate: 178.26%

5. Buffalo, New York

Change in per capita income: $2,810

Change in median household income: -$23,847

Change in population: -205,250

Change in poverty rate: 232.97%

4. Milwaukee

Change in per capita income: $129

Change in median household income: -$26,016

Change in population: -120,213

Change in poverty rate: 236.71%

3. Newark, New Jersey

Change in per capita income: -$6,229

Change in median household income: -$33,346

Change in population: -101,954

Change in poverty rate: 207.69%

2. Cleveland

Change in per capita income: -$3,396

Change in median household income: -$37,290

Change in population: -363,505

Change in poverty rate: 284.44%

1. Detroit

Change in per capita income: -$6,393

Change in median household income: -$42,100

Change in population: -834,327

Change in poverty rate: 328.24%

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which U.S. cities are now poorer than they were by analyzing 78 major cities in terms of the following factors: (1) per capita income in 1969-1970, adjusted for inflation; (2) per capita income in 2018; (3) difference between the 1970 and 2018 per capita incomes; (4) median household income in 1969-1970, adjusted for inflation; (5) median household income in 2018; (6) difference between the 1970 and 2018 household incomes; (7) population in 1970 vs. 2018; and (8) poverty rate in 1969-70 vs. 2018. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. 2018 data was taken from the American Community Survey and data for 1969-70 was taken from historical reports and archived data. All inflation calculations were performed using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI inflation calculator. World Population Review was used for population data for those places with no Census Bureau data on population available. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 24, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer