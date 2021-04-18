30 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

America has changed significantly since the end of the 1960s, but one of the changes with the greatest impact has been the economic shift away from a manufacturing economy and toward a service-based one. It’s a change that has resulted in millions of jobs that used to be the bedrock of the American middle class moving overseas and leaving little in the void they left to support working families.

If you live somewhere that depends on industries that haven’t taken a hit, this might seem like a more remote problem. However, if you live in one of the major American cities that has been truly left behind in this race to the future, the consequences of this shift are a daily reality you can’t ignore — a long process of it getting harder and harder for people to make ends meet.

To highlight this, GOBankingRates has taken a closer look at which American cities are losing economic ground over time. The study highlights how per capita income, median household income, poverty rates and population have changed from 1970 to present, scoring each category to determine which city has seen the biggest declines (and increases, in the case of poverty rates) overall.

So, which city has had it the hardest during the long decline of American manufacturing? Here’s a closer look at which places in America are getting poorer.

Last updated: April 12, 2021

Las Vegas, USA - January 3, 2018 : Binion&#39;s Gambling Hall on Fremont Street with many neon lights and tourists.
Las Vegas, USA - January 3, 2018 : Binion's Gambling Hall on Fremont Street with many neon lights and tourists.

30. Las Vegas

  • Change in per capita income: $6,513

  • Change in median household income: -$8,583

  • Change in population: 500,847

  • Change in poverty rate: 79.55%

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

29. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Change in per capita income: $9,898

  • Change in median household income: -$6,496

  • Change in population: 70,585

  • Change in poverty rate: 55.12%

Fresno California
Fresno California

28. Fresno, California

  • Change in per capita income: $4,505

  • Change in median household income: -$524

  • Change in population: 356,305

  • Change in poverty rate: 42.33%

&quot;Reno, Nevada, USA - April 20, 2012: downtown Reno Nevada lights at night&quot;.
"Reno, Nevada, USA - April 20, 2012: downtown Reno Nevada lights at night".

27. Reno, Nevada

  • Change in per capita income: $6,645

  • Change in median household income: -$6,441

  • Change in population: 169,773

  • Change in poverty rate: 69.41%

Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.
Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.

26. Stockton, California

  • Change in per capita income: $3,206

  • Change in median household income: -$1,710

  • Change in population: 196,323

  • Change in poverty rate: 42.36%

Kansas City, Missouri, USA &#xe2;&#x80;&#x93; Aug.
Kansas City, Missouri, USA â€" Aug.

25. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Change in per capita income: $8,952

  • Change in median household income: -$7,290

  • Change in population: -25,670

  • Change in poverty rate: 71.88%

This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.
This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.

24. Columbus, Ohio

  • Change in per capita income: $7,237

  • Change in median household income: -$7,968

  • Change in population: 327,951

  • Change in poverty rate: 90.65%

An aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building, looking towards the Mississippi bridge and river.
An aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building, looking towards the Mississippi bridge and river.

23. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Change in per capita income: $10,253

  • Change in median household income: -$12,909

  • Change in population: 59,399

  • Change in poverty rate: 41.57%

Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park
Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park

22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Change in per capita income: $8,984

  • Change in median household income: -$9,851

  • Change in population: 108,445

  • Change in poverty rate: 64.39%

Memphis TN
Memphis TN

21. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Change in per capita income: $7,269

  • Change in median household income: -$9,417

  • Change in population: 29,718

  • Change in poverty rate: 30.10%

minneapolis,minesota,usa.
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

20. Minneapolis

  • Change in per capita income: $14,229

  • Change in median household income: -$8,877

  • Change in population: -18,379

  • Change in poverty rate: 197.01%

Anaheim, California
Anaheim, California

19. Anaheim, California

  • Change in per capita income: $2,559

  • Change in median household income: -$3,869

  • Change in population: 182,967

  • Change in poverty rate: 133.85%

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.
Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

18. Tucson, Arizona

  • Change in per capita income: $3,436

  • Change in median household income: -$8,806

  • Change in population: 276,283

  • Change in poverty rate: 64.79%

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

17. Pittsburgh

  • Change in per capita income: $11,686

  • Change in median household income: -$10,605

  • Change in population: -216,530

  • Change in poverty rate: 125.26%

Miami Florida skyline at dusk
Miami Florida skyline at dusk

16. Miami

  • Change in per capita income: $4,989

  • Change in median household income: -$14,683

  • Change in population: 116,355

  • Change in poverty rate: 71.13%

Fort Wayne Indiana
Fort Wayne Indiana

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Change in per capita income: $5,309

  • Change in median household income: -$15,821

  • Change in population: 86,381

  • Change in poverty rate: 130.67%

11216, Baltimore - Maryland, Horizontal, States, america
11216, Baltimore - Maryland, Horizontal, States, america

14. Baltimore

  • Change in per capita income: $8,462

  • Change in median household income: -$12,595

  • Change in population: -291,059

  • Change in poverty rate: 92.92%

Indianapolis Indiana
Indianapolis Indiana

13. Indianapolis

  • Change in per capita income: $5,294

  • Change in median household income: -$15,830

  • Change in population: 113,013

  • Change in poverty rate: 117.05%

A view of downtown St.
A view of downtown St.

12. St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Change in per capita income: $7,194

  • Change in median household income:-$12,785

  • Change in population: -7,220

  • Change in poverty rate: 197.01%

Chicago skyline by dusk.
Chicago skyline by dusk.

11. Chicago

  • Change in per capita income: $10,265

  • Change in median household income: -$13,671

  • Change in population: -648,402

  • Change in poverty rate: 109.68%

St.
St.

10. St. Louis

  • Change in per capita income: $7,349

  • Change in median household income: -$18,942

  • Change in population: -310,963

  • Change in poverty rate: 122.02%

Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.
Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.

9. Cincinnati

  • Change in per capita income: $8,492

  • Change in median household income: -$19,472

  • Change in population: -152,167

  • Change in poverty rate: 156.60%

Santa Ana, California/United States - 07/02/19: The main building and front entrance to the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center - Image.
Santa Ana, California/United States - 07/02/19: The main building and front entrance to the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center - Image.

8. Santa Ana, California

  • Change in per capita income: -$5,425

  • Change in median household income: -$11,538

  • Change in population: 176,898

  • Change in poverty rate: 172.31%

11216, Horizontal, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, States, america
11216, Horizontal, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, States, america

7. Philadelphia

  • Change in per capita income: $4,648

  • Change in median household income: -$18,071

  • Change in population: -373,087

  • Change in poverty rate: 149.00%

Downtown Toledo skyline and Maumee River aerial / elevated view at dusk with sunset reflections.
Downtown Toledo skyline and Maumee River aerial / elevated view at dusk with sunset reflections.

6. Toledo, Ohio

  • Change in per capita income: $666

  • Change in median household income: -$25,688

  • Change in population: -105,625

  • Change in poverty rate: 178.26%

Downtown Buffalo skyline along the historic waterfront district.
Downtown Buffalo skyline along the historic waterfront district.

5. Buffalo, New York

  • Change in per capita income: $2,810

  • Change in median household income: -$23,847

  • Change in population: -205,250

  • Change in poverty rate: 232.97%

Milwaukee-Wisconsin
Milwaukee-Wisconsin

4. Milwaukee

  • Change in per capita income: $129

  • Change in median household income: -$26,016

  • Change in population: -120,213

  • Change in poverty rate: 236.71%

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey, United States
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey, United States

3. Newark, New Jersey

  • Change in per capita income: -$6,229

  • Change in median household income: -$33,346

  • Change in population: -101,954

  • Change in poverty rate: 207.69%

Cleveland Ohio skyline at dusk
Cleveland Ohio skyline at dusk

2. Cleveland

  • Change in per capita income: -$3,396

  • Change in median household income: -$37,290

  • Change in population: -363,505

  • Change in poverty rate: 284.44%

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.
Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

1. Detroit

  • Change in per capita income: -$6,393

  • Change in median household income: -$42,100

  • Change in population: -834,327

  • Change in poverty rate: 328.24%

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which U.S. cities are now poorer than they were by analyzing 78 major cities in terms of the following factors: (1) per capita income in 1969-1970, adjusted for inflation; (2) per capita income in 2018; (3) difference between the 1970 and 2018 per capita incomes; (4) median household income in 1969-1970, adjusted for inflation; (5) median household income in 2018; (6) difference between the 1970 and 2018 household incomes; (7) population in 1970 vs. 2018; and (8) poverty rate in 1969-70 vs. 2018. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. 2018 data was taken from the American Community Survey and data for 1969-70 was taken from historical reports and archived data. All inflation calculations were performed using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI inflation calculator. World Population Review was used for population data for those places with no Census Bureau data on population available. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 24, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

