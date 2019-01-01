30 Places That Are Disappearing and Your Cost to Visit

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Places That Are Disappearing and Your Cost to Visit

You might think you have the rest of your life to see the world’s most exceptional destinations firsthand. And while it’s probably true that the Eiffel Tower and Colosseum will still be standing in 50 years, you can’t say the same about all the locales on this list.

From pollution to overpopulation, global changes are causing some of the most magnificent vistas to vanish before our eyes. So, if you’re planning a vacation this year, find out what it would cost to visit these beautiful bucket list travel destinations before it’s too late.

Angkor Wat

Location: Cambodia

Average Daily Cost: $34

Tour: $37

One of the most mesmerizing fairy tale destinations in the world, Angkor Wat is the largest religious monument ever constructed — and it’s unfortunately among the places that are disappearing.

The site encloses 500 acres. Conservationists, however, say the temple is at risk of damage and loss due to tourists climbing the ruins. Nearby hotels and restaurants are also draining the region’s aquifer, causing the temple’s towers to sink.

Machu Picchu

Location: Peru

Average Daily Cost: $43

Tour: A guided tour that includes round-trip train fare, bus transportation and a meal costs $420.

Out of all the ancient ruins in the world, Machu Picchu is one you definitely have to visit. Machu Picchu stands 7,972 feet above sea level on the slopes of the Andes and is considered one of the greatest architectural achievements of the Inca Empire. Heavy foot traffic and tourists climbing on walls are harming the site, though.

The Galapagos Islands

Location: Ecuador

Average Daily Cost: $34

Tour: A four-day Galapagos Island tour including airport transport, hotel pickup and breakfast starts at $521, according to Viator.

Located 620 miles off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are known for white sandy beaches and volcanic rock. Many environmental threats are endangering the islands, however, notably pollution, deforestation, overfishing and invasive species. So, take an educational tour of the islands or just explore its beauty while you still can.

Venice

Location: Italy

Average Daily Cost: $117

Tour: A three-hour guided walking and boat tour, including visits to St. Mark’s square and entrance to St. Mark’s Basilica, is about $80, according to Viator.

This Northern Italian city has a romantic feel, thanks to its gondolas and canals, and is undoubtedly picturesque. The city is also sinking and already sees regular flooding. Still, Italy remains among the hottest travel destinations of the year. And, it’s one of the destinations with lodging options as low $15 a day — if you know where to look.

Bandelier National Monument

Location: New Mexico

Average Daily Cost: $93

Tour: $10

The Bandelier National Monument spans more than 33,000 acres in New Mexico. Warmer temperatures increase the risk of wildfires in this region though, and the area is prone to flooding.

The Great Wall of China

Location: Beijing

Average Daily Cost: $57

Tour: $55 for a half-day trip

The Great Wall of China stretches more than 13,000 miles, and the site is a prime target for thieves. Bricks from the Great Wall are stolen as souvenirs, and used to build houses and maintain agriculture. The thievery will likely become more commonplace as erosion worsens.

Stonehenge

Location: United Kingdom

Average Daily Cost: $155

Tour: $22

The iconic circle of standing stones is highly recognizable, though its true purpose remains a mystery. Built between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago, Stonehenge faces continued erosion. So if you want to visit, you should book your trip sooner rather than later. But if you’re strapped for cash, keep in mind that some think this attraction is not worth its cost to visit.

The Statue of Liberty

Location: New York City

Average Daily Cost: $229

Tour: $18.50 ferry fee to Liberty Island, plus $3 for crown access

The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of freedom in the U.S., but rising sea levels and fiercer storms put the monument at risk of severe damage. If you’re vacation planning this year, consider a trip to see this beautiful lady before it’s too late — but visit New York during its cheapest times to save money.

The Great Barrier Reef

Location: Australia

Average Daily Cost: $182

Tour: $232 for a full day