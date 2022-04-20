30 Popular Dog Breeds and How Much They Really Cost

Pekic / Getty Images

Are you thinking about adding a furry friend to your family? It may be hard to say "no" to your kids, but try saying it to a cute little puppy.

Before you make the commitment to grow your family by one (or two) four-legged fur babies, it's important to consider the cost of feeding, sheltering and spoiling a new puppy.

Manchester Terrier

The spirited and observant Manchester Terrier costs an average of $500-$1,000 to purchase and has a life expectancy of 14 to 16 years. They won't cost as much as having a kid, but these game terriers can still rack up a potential minimum healthcare cost of around $10,500 over their lifetime. Common health issues with the breed include cataracts, patellar luxation -- kneecap issues -- and diabetes.

Schipperke

These small dogs, weighing only 10 to 16 pounds, are often referred to as "little black devils," thanks to their mischievous and energetic temperament. Schipperkes cost an average of $1,200-2000 to purchase.

Schipperkes are at risk of developing eye problems, patellar luxation, and autoimmune thyroiditis, bringing their minimum potential healthcare costs to $7,200 throughout their 13 to 15 year lifespan.

Irish Terrier

Don't get an Irish Terrier if you're looking for a lap dog. These feisty dogs have a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years and an average purchase price of $1,500-$2,500.

Their minimum lifetime healthcare costs are much lower than other dog breeds at only $1,000.

German Wirehaired Pointer

Owning a German Wirehaired Pointer sounds like a dream come true to some, but you might want to consider adopting one instead of buying. These medium-sized hunting dogs cost an average of $800-$1,200.

German Wirehaired Pointers are generally healthy, with potential minimum healthcare costs of about $1,700 throughout their 12 to 14-year lifespan.

Border Collie

Smart dogs that hate inactivity, Border Collies have an average purchase price of $800-$1,500 and lifetime healthcare costs of around $1,800. Just look out for hip and eye health issues, which can progress throughout their 12 to 15-year life expectancy.

Beagle

These friendly, happy dogs cost approximately $800-$1,500 to buy and have a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years.

Their minimum lifetime healthcare costs could potentially total $7,700, however, thanks to common health conditions like spinal problems, hip dysplasia, chronic ear infections and allergies.

Australian Terrier

The Australian Silky Terrier comes in a smart and sassy, 10-pound package at a purchase price of $1,200-$1,500.

These dogs are fairly healthy and can live 12 to 15 years, but common genetic health problems can add up to total a minimum of $2,500 in healthcare costs.

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

These active, low-to-the-ground dogs are a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, who has owned and bred Pembroke Welsh Corgis. With an average purchase price of $1,000-$2.000, Corgis make the cut as an affordable dog to own.

These dogs live 12 to 14 years and have a minimum potential lifetime healthcare cost of $4,000. They're susceptible to genetic conditions like hip dysplasia, and the most serious breed-specific issue, degenerative myelopathy, which is a type of spinal cord disease.

Otterhound

The Otterhound originally was used to hunt -- you guessed it -- otters in Great Britain. They cost around $1,500-$2,500 to buy.

An Otterhound usually lives 10 to 12 years and is at risk of developing health issues like hip and elbow dysplasia, epilepsy and gastric torsion -- aka bloating -- which can lead to potential minimum health costs of $3,500.

Dalmatian

These spotted dogs are famous for their running abilities, status as a firehouse mascot and, of course, their iconic Disney movie. A Dalmatian has an average purchase price of $1,000-$1.600.

Dalmatians live an average of 12 to 14 years and have a minimum healthcare cost of only $700, although they are prone to genetic health problems like deafness and kidney and bladder stones.

Chihuahua

These tiny, feisty dogs have become famous as the purse-sized companions of rich celebrities. They have an average purchase price of $800-$2,500

Chihuahuas have a life expectancy of 14 to 18 years, with potential lifetime healthcare expenses adding up to a minimum of $5,500.

Cesky Terrier

The average purchase price of a Cesky Terrier is only $1,200-$2,500.

Minimum potential healthcare costs for this terrier, with a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years, average $1,500.

Field Spaniel

A relative of the Cocker Spaniel and English Springer Spaniel, the Field Spaniel is ideal as both a hunting and family dog. These dogs live 11 to 15 years and come with an average purchase price of $2,000-$5,000.

This breed's lifetime healthcare costs add up to a potential minimum of $2,300. Common health issues include hip dysplasia and autoimmune thyroiditis.

Redbone Coonhound

Laid-back and gentle, Redbone Coonhounds stand out with their striking mahogany-red coats. They have an average purchase cost of $500-$800.

Redbone Coonhounds have a low lifetime minimum healthcare cost of $1,500. These dogs live 12 to 14 years on average.

American Pit Bull Terrier

Despite their reputation, American Pit Bull Terriers can be loving, trustworthy and loyal family dogs. They have an average purchase cost of $500 to $1,000.

These dogs have a life expectancy of 10 to 14 years and a minimum potential healthcare cost of $5,100 for common health issues like hip and elbow dysplasia and bloat.

Pekingese

Pekingese, which typically weigh in at no more than 14 pounds, have bold attitudes fit for much bigger dogs. These little pooches have an average purchase price of $1,500 to $3,000 and a life expectancy of 13 to 15 years.

The minimum healthcare cost for common issues -- such as Legg-Calve-Perthes disease and hernias -- can reach $3,150.

Bichon Frise

Known as one of the sweetest and most affectionate dogs, the Bichon Frise is characterized by its curly, cotton-ball-like hair. The average purchase price of this breed is $1,000 to $2,000.

Bichon Frises have a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years and a potential minimum healthcare cost of $4,300 to treat common breed-specific issues, such as cataracts and patellar luxation.

Affenpinscher

The Affenpinscher comes with an average purchase price of $1,800-$2,5000.

The average lifespan of an Affenpinscher is 12 to 14 years, and over its lifetime, the minimum healthcare costs for common issues could reach $4,000.

Dachshund

Initially bred to hunt badgers, Dachshunds are characterized by their short legs, long backs and fun spirits. They're inexpensive to own, with an average purchase price of $800-$1,500.

Weiner dogs, as they're affectionately called, have a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years. Expect to pay a minimum of $7,300 in healthcare costs to treat back problems, which are the breed's most common health issue.

Papillon

Papillons are known for their butterfly-wing ears. These small, smart dogs cost $1,000 to $2,000 on average to purchase.

The life expectancy of a Papillon is 13 to 16 years, and minimum healthcare costs come in around $3,600 because of a number of health issues that commonly affect smaller toy-dog breeds.

Pug

Buying a wrinkly-faced pug costs an average of $800 to $1,500. Healthcare costs for issues common to Pugs and other flat-faced dogs start at a potential minimum of $9,600. The breed's life expectancy is 12 to 15 years.

English Setter

This hunting dog is known for its distinctive feathered coat. An English Setter has an average purchase price of $1,000 to $1,500 and a life expectancy of 10 to 12 years.

The breed's potential minimum cost for common health issues sits around $3,900.

Treeing Walker Coonhound

These tri-colored dogs are often confused for an oversized Beagle, although the two breeds are very different.

The speedy and competitive Treeing Walker has an average purchase price of $400-$800 and minimum healthcare costs for common issues that start at only $1,500. This breed's life expectancy is 12 to 13 years.

Miniature Pinscher

Miniature Pinschers think they're bigger than they are, and they often bark at and chase anything that crosses their path. The average cost to purchase a Miniature Pinscher is $1,000-$2,000, and like many small dogs, they have a longer life expectancy of 12 to 15 years.

The potential minimum health care costs for common issues like patellar luxation and disease start at $2,500.

American Foxhound

Although the American Foxhound is one of the older American breeds, it's not very well-known. The average purchase price of an American Foxhound is $500 to $700. The minimum potential cost for medical issues totals $1,500. Life expectancy of the breed is 10 to 12 years.

Parson Russell Terrier

Parson Russell Terriers, also known as Jack Russell Terriers, are athletic, clever and friendly. These medium-sized terriers have a $1,200 to $2,000 average purchase price tag. A Parson Russell's lifespan is about 13 to 15 years.

The breed is generally healthy, with a budget-friendly minimum potential healthcare cost of $2,800.

Plott Hound

The Plott Hound is a tenacious hunting dog that will sniff out any animal from a raccoon to a bear. The breed's low $500-$700 average purchase price makes it one of the most affordable dog breeds to own, and it lives 12 to 14 years.

The minimum potential cost to treat health problems like gastric torsion, commonly known as bloat, is $3,000.

Black and Tan Coonhound

American born and bred, this hunting dog known for its black and tan coloring is happy-go-lucky and calm by nature. The Black and Tan Coonhound has an average purchase price of $400 to $800.

Expenses to treat common issues like hip dysplasia come out to only $1,500. The dog's life expectancy is 10 to 12 years.

Rat Terrier

Playful and fearless, Rat Terriers love to "talk" and socialize with their families. These small dogs have a purchase price averaging $600 to $1,200. They live a long life: 15 to 18 years.

The low $1,500 minimum healthcare cost of the breed's common issues helps to cement the Rat Terrier's place as one of the least expensive dogs to own.

Harrier

The Harrier is not only affordable; it's also one of the rarest dog breeds. This hound is sweet and affectionate, but as a hunting dog, the Harrier is full of energy. Its lifespan typically ranges 10 to 12 years.

This breed runs an average $1,500 to $2,500 in purchase price and a minimum potential healthcare cost of $1,500 for common issues.

Sam DiSalvo, Erika Giovanetti and Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Purchase prices for all breeds were sourced from Dogbreedslist; Medical costs were sourced from Embrace Pet Insurance. All costs are accurate as of April 12, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Popular Dog Breeds and How Much They Really Cost