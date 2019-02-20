This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Reasons It’s Hard to Retire at 65

Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a 2017 Gallup Poll. Twenty-five percent of polled adults expect to retire at the age of 65, whereas 39 percent think they’ll retire after the so-called magic age.

You Haven’t Saved Enough

Many people think that if they contribute to an IRA or a 401k, they should have enough money to retire. Despite our best intentions, sometimes life gets in the way. You might think you’ve been fully funding your 401k, but sometimes you only contributed enough to get the company match.

You Haven’t Saved Anything

The only good thing about not having anything saved for retirement is that you’re not alone. The GOBankingRates 2017 Retirement Savings Survey found that one-third of Americans have nothing saved for retirement — and 55 percent have less than $10,000.

Get started now: Look at your budget and see where you can trim a few dollars, then put that amount away every week or every month. When you get a little extra cash or a pay increase, put that amount away too. Before long, you’ll have a little nest egg that will continue to grow.

Sixty-Five Is No Longer Considered the Full Retirement Age

As we live longer, our retirements are becoming longer, which means people collect Social Security for longer. The Social Security Administration is adjusting the so-called full retirement age so that anyone born after 1937 will have to wait until after age 65 to collect their full retirement benefit. And if you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age is 67.

You Don’t Want to Leave Money on the Table

You can start collecting Social Security at age 62, but you’ll get a smaller check each month. If you wait until your full retirement age, you’ll get your full benefit. Wait until age 70, and you’ll get even more — up to 8 percent per year more, depending on your year of birth.

You Don’t Know How Much You’ll Need

No one holds a crystal ball, so it’s difficult to predict how much money you’ll need to live comfortably in retirement. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to estimate. By discussing your situation with a qualified financial advisor, you can get a much better handle on how much you’ll need to retire.

You Didn’t Start Saving Early Enough

When you get your first job, retirement seems an awfully long time away. It’s easy to put off contributing to your retirement plan. Most Americans get married, buy a house and have a few children — and all those things cost money — leaving you little no extra money to put aside.

Starting early has lots of benefits. You get into a habit of saving, and you don’t feel like it’s a burden. Plus, you get the benefit of compound interest that helps your savings grow.

You Did Your Traveling Before Retirement

A lot of people look forward to traveling in retirement, taking up golf or visiting the grandchildren. But if you’ve put a lot towards vacation or other luxuries during your working years, you might not have enough money to retire. Contrary to popular belief, it might not be the lattes or avocado toast that’s preventing you from sourcing a comfortable retirement — it could be larger splurges.

You Claimed Social Security Early

You can claim Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, and many people will claim as early as they can. But if you claim at age 62, you’ll receive a benefit that’s 30 percent less than what it would be at your full retirement age, assuming you were born after 1959.

It’s more beneficial if you can delay until age 70. The amount you get when you first claim is the amount you’ll continue to get — plus cost of living adjustments. Bottom line: If you claim early, you’ll get a smaller check for the rest of your life.

You Cashed in Your 401k

Your retirement savings will take a big hit if you take money out of an IRA, 401k or another qualified retirement plan before you reach age 59½. You’ll have to pay income taxes on the money, and you’ll probably pay a 10 percent penalty as well unless you used the money for certain qualifying expenses.