30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt

Sep. 5—Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch.

Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.

There were 30 rifle and handgun shell casings recovered and authorities said they believe there was more than one person wielding a gun. The suspects were on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477).

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .