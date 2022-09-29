30 rounds fired in Oakland, California, school school shooting that injured 2 students and 4 staffers, police say

Multiple suspects fired at least 30 rounds in an Oakland, California, school shooting Wednesday that left six wounded and is suspected to be gang-related, police said Thursday.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a news conference that authorities feel fortunate more people were not harmed during the shooting he called "wholly unacceptable."

"We know that there were at least two shooters and another accomplice related to this case, but there may have been more," he said. "We also know that there were over 30 rounds fired on this campus. That is wholly unacceptable. We thank God that many more students were not injured."

The shooting victims were all adults, officials have said.

Armstrong said two were students. Also wounded were a counselor, a security guard and two staffers. He said police suspect at least one person was targeted in the shooting that was believed to be gang-related.

Three of the wounded remained hospitalized Thursday, Armstrong said, including two who were in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a campus with four schools, including a middle school and a high school, in the city’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood, Assistant Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison told reporters Wednesday.

The victims had “some affiliation” with Rudsdale, one of the schools. Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the gunfire erupted at Sojourner Truth, a K-12 independent study school also at the campus.

Victims were found inside the school, Allison said.

The shooters entered through a front entrance at Rudsdale looking for an individual or individuals, Armstrong said. The suspects didn't make it far into the school before shots rang out and injured innocent bystanders, he said.

"We do believe that the individuals who were shot were not the targets," he said.

There is video evidence in the case, Armstrong said.

The shooting sent students scrambling. Some dove under desks while others tried to barricade doors, according to a report from NBC Bay Area.

During the media briefing Thursday, Schaaf said federal action has to be taken in congress to stem the gun violence epidemic plaguing big cities across the country.

"We have to do better," Schaaf said. "We have to continue to demand the people who hold the most power to change things like what happened yesterday, to take that action."

The shooting is the second at an Oakland school in less than a month. Authorities said a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy on Aug. 29, wounding the boy.

Oakland, a city of nearly half a million, is struggling with gun violence. On Tuesday, Armstrong unveiled a plan to reduce the violence.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com