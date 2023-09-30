30 Shahed attack UAVs destroyed over Ukraine; evacuation considered in Vinnytsia Oblast

A total of 30 Russian attack drones have been shot down over Ukraine on the night of 29-30 September.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Forces

Quote: "Shahed-131/136 UAVs were launched from Cape Chauda in [Russian-occupied] Crimea, mainly towards the southern oblasts.

Air defence forces brought down 30 attack drones in our area of responsibility:

20 in Vinnytsia Oblast,

6 in Odesa Oblast,

4 in Mykolaiv Oblast".

Details: The Defence Forces in the south noted that an intense fire broke out due to a hit to an infrastructure facility in Kalynivka hromada in Vinnytsia Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

"The local authorities promptly took preparatory measures to evacuate the civilian population to protect them from the spread of the fire. However, with the fire contained, there is no need to evacuate the population," the statement said.

There was no information about casualties.

Background: Nine trains have been delayed in Ukraine because of Russian attacks overnight.

