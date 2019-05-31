30 steak recipes to switch up your grilling routine

Put the steak sauce bottle down! These steak recipes are so good there's no way you'll need it.

Stick your fork and knife into a butter-basted rib eye, a coffee-rubbed strip steak or a grilled balsamic and garlic flank steak. If you're still stuck on the sauce, these recipes have that too—from roasted tomato chimichurri to blue cheese butter to fruit-based salsa.

The key to cooking the perfect steak is to, of course, first pick the right cut of meat. In a grocery store, you'll generally find three main labels: select, choice and prime. The "select" label shows that this meat is currently on sale or being advertised and is just above what the USDA deems OK to eat. "Choice" meat is generally sold by the pound and is of better quality, and "prime" is the ultimate prize.

For a simple recipe, a better grade of meat will make all the difference. But if you're throwing your steak on a sandwich, mixing it in a salad or dousing it in sauce, a lower grade should work just fine.





No matter which steak you choose, keep in mind that it should have a bright color and appear moist, but not wet. It should also be kept cold and feel firm to the touch.

Once you've chosen your perfect steak, it's time to get cooking! You can check out our favorite steak recipes in the slideshow above and get ready to never use store-bought sauce again.

