30-story apartment and retail tower proposed for Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix

A 30-story apartment tower with ground-level retail space is planned for Central Avenue along downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row.

The 325-foot tall building would replace a shuttered auto shop occupying the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Garfield Street, just south of Roosevelt Row, according to documents submitted to the city. The development would include 273 apartments and roughly 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level, if the developer's application is approved.

The auto shop sits just south of Track Club Fitness, the boutique exercise gym, and across the street from Snooze, the breakfast spot.

Florida-based firm Mainstreet Capital submitted a proposal to the city asking to change Phoenix's height standards to allow taller buildings between McKinley and Portland streets along Central Avenue. Current city zoning in the area only allows for buildings 250 feet tall.

The firm says it would use "sustainability bonus points" to:

Increase the allowed density from 218 apartments per acre to 297 per acre.

Reduce the number of required parking spaces from 281 to 142.

Increase the height of the building from the traditionally allowed 250 feet to 325 feet.

Phoenix launched the bonus point program in 2010 through its "Downtown Code." The program provides "projects that exhibit environmentally friendly design and performance elements with additional entitlements."

Mainstreet Capital's application rationalized the changes based on the project's proximity to light rail and the city's Downtown Phoenix Plan, which seeks to create "a vibrant mix of residential and commercial development catering to a pedestrian and transit-oriented population."

A presentation on the proposal will be given to the Central City Village Planning Committee Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at Phoenix Elementary School District. The meeting is open to the public to attend.

The height allowance will later be heard by the city's Planning Commission. Phoenix City Council will have the final say.

City officials did not immediately respond to questions about the timeline. Mainstreet Capital representatives did not immediately respond to questions about the development.

Reporter Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 30-story apartment, retail tower proposed for Phoenix's Roosevelt Row