We've Got Your Summer Reading List Right Here

The term "summer beach read" gets thrown around a lot when the weather starts to warm, but the fact is anything can be a beach read, as long as you're reading at the beach (or the lake or your porch or your bedroom or wherever it is you read!). So let's just say this is a roundup of some great books — both brand-new and that you might have missed when they first came out — to help you escape this summer, whether or not you're on vacation. Curling up with a great book is our definition of the perfect me-time, and there is no shortage of great reads out there. If you want even more options, how about the best inspirational books, some exciting thrillers, fantastic memoirs, fiction or non-fiction to dive into? And if you do end up on the beach, you may want to check out this ingenious beach chair that lets to lie down and read at the same time without the glare of the sun or a crick in your neck. Now that's what we call relaxation!