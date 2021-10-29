30 Things Every 30-Something Should Know About Their Money

Jaime Catmull
·10 min read
imtmphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
imtmphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your 30s are often filled with major financial and personal milestones such as getting married, having kids and buying your first home. This is also a time when you may get aggressive about paying down student loans and other debts. And although retirement seems far away, the choices you make during this decade can affect you when that time rolls around.

Find Out: The Top Stocks Millennials and Gen Z Are Invested In
In the News: Millennial Trend of Co-Buying Homes Soars 771% in 7 Years – How It Works

With all of that in mind, here are 30 things every 30-something should know about their money.

1. Get a Clear Picture of Your Finances

“Do a ‘financial 360’ in your 30s, meaning, take a look at your financial picture, your net worth and your retirement accounts, and see where you are so you can plan for your next 10 years and beyond,” said Ramona Ortega, founder and CEO at My Money My Future.

Read: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

2. Set Up Retirement Accounts If You Don’t Already Have One

“If you don’t have a financial plan, get one, and make sure you at least have a retirement account and a Roth IRA,” Ortega said.

3. Think Carefully About Every Dollar You Spend

“Before spending, realize that every $1 you spend today could be worth $10 in retirement,” said Barbara Friedberg, investing expert and owner of Robo-Advisor Pros. “Consider whether that $200 gadget is worth sacrificing an extra $2,000 in retirement.”

Discover: 5 Brands That Are Getting It Right With Gen Z

4. Don’t Throw Free Retirement Savings Away

“Contribute enough to your workplace retirement 401(k) or 403(b) to get the employer match,” Friedberg said. “Even better, contribute the maximum amount allowed by law if you can swing it, and your retirement will be covered.”

5. Buy Life and Disability Insurance

“If you have kids, get inexpensive term life insurance and disability insurance (if not covered at work),” Friedberg said. “This way, your family is covered for the unexpected.”

See: In the Battle for Houses Boomers Are Mercilessly Outbidding Millennials

6. Eliminate Credit Card Debt

“No credit card debt — no exceptions,” Friedberg said. “If you have it, pay it off. If you can’t afford to pay in full, you don’t need it. Debt is the best way to slow up or halt your wealth accumulation.”

7. Buckle Down on Paying Off Student Loan Debt

“People in their 30s should be doing absolutely everything they can to pay down all debt, including student loans,” said Chalmers Brown, former CTO at Due. “Start with unsecured debt, such as credit cards, and keep going until it’s all gone.”

8. Track Your Saving, Spending and Investing

“Use a money app like Stash or Acorns to keep track of your money, and add to your saving and investing funds,” Friedberg said.

Explore: Top Environmentally Friendly Companies To Invest In

9. Consider Starting a Business

“You’ll never make life-changing money at your day job,” said Steve Chou, founder of the blog My Wife Quit Her Job, a resource for starting your own online store. “By starting a side hustle, you can make money on the side and work towards being your own boss. Plus, you can expense many of your purchases related to your business and save money on taxes.”

10. Invest Now To Be Ready for Retirement

“If you’re scared of investing, start with an S&P 500 index fund,” said Derek Sall, owner of LifeAndMyFinances.com. “It’s diversified and has historically earned 10% each year.”

See: Gen X Saw Wealth Increase 50% During COVID — What’s Changed for Those Between Millennial and Boomer?

Bob Lotich, certified educator in personal finance and founder of SeedTime.com, recommends setting up an automatic $300 monthly contribution to an S&P 500 index fund.

“With an automatic $300/month contribution, you could cross the seven-figure mark in your 60s, assuming a 10% average return,” Lotich said. “But with each passing year as you get closer to retirement, far larger contributions are required to get you to a million-dollar nest egg. For example, if you wait another 10 years to get started (using the same calculations as the example above), you would only have about $400,000 instead of $1 million. When it comes to investing for the long term, time is the underrated key to performance, so do yourself a favor and get started as soon as possible.”

11. Don’t Take Financial Advice From Your Friends

“Most of your friends are broke and know nothing about money,” Sall said. “Don’t listen to their advice, and don’t let them criticize you when you do smart things with money.”

12. Invest In a Home as Soon as You Can

Buying a home is “an escalator to wealth,” David Bach, the bestselling author of “The Automatic Millionaire,” told CNBC. “If millennials don’t buy a home, their chances of actually having any wealth in this country are little to none. The average homeowner to this day is 38 times wealthier than a renter.”

Take a Look: 4 Biggest Financial Hurdles for Gen Z That No One Else Has Faced

13. But Don’t Overspend on Your Home

“Don’t go house crazy,” Sall said. “Typically, houses are terrible investments. They earn roughly 3% per year. The more house you buy today, the poorer you’ll be in retirement. Instead of buying the monster mansion, buy a modest house and live there forever. Then, simply invest the difference. It’s so simple, but very few people are smart enough to do this.”

14. Make Extra Mortgage Payments

“To get to financial freedom sooner, make one extra mortgage payment a year and your 30-year mortgage will be done in 23 years,” said Ted Jenkin, CEO and co-founder of oXYGen Financial.

15. Maximize Your Savings

“The single greatest asset a 30-something has is time to compound wealth,” said Todd Tresidder, financial coach at FinancialMentor.com. “That means the most important thing is to maximize savings now so each dollar has longer to grow. Focus on increasing your earning capability through career enhancement while controlling lifestyle creep so that you expand the gap between earnings and expenses, resulting in ever-increasing savings. As your savings grow, then grow your financial intelligence to improve your investment skills. But for now, it’s all about maximizing savings.”

16. Consider Non-Traditional Investments

“It’s not clear that the equities markets’ superior historical performance will continue in a future where alternative investments are easier to access than ever before,” said Brian Martucci, personal finance expert at Money Crashers. “Cryptocurrency, real estate and other non-traditional investments can help you diversify away from stocks and bonds, whose values are closely correlated.”

Discover: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

17. Have a Robust Emergency Fund

“To cover unexpected bills — like a prolonged hospitalization — or unexpected job loss, you should have enough in the bank to comfortably get you through at least six months at your current rate of spending,” Martucci said. “More is better. If you’re behind, prioritize building your emergency fund today. Those alternative investments can wait.”

18. Consider Your Partner’s Finances Before Marrying Them

“When you marry someone, you marry their financial history and decision-making skills,” said Misty Larkins, president at Relevance. “Far too many overlook this important character trait entirely. If your partner spends lavishly where you prefer to save, consider setting up special accounts so you can at least track where the money goes.”

19. Look at Time as Money

“Treat your waking hours as an asset and assign a dollar value to how you spend your time,” said Yenn Lei, lead software engineer at Emotive. “Oftentimes, it can be enormously eye-opening to engage in a few weeks of meticulous time blocking, journaling and after-the-fact assessment.”

Read More: How Gen Z’s Future With Student Loan Debt Looks Compared to Millennials

20. Put Your Bills on Autopay

“Embrace bill-paying automation when deciding how you plan to manage your finances,” said Steve Gickling, founder of ETLrobot. “Many people say they don’t like feeling ‘out of control’ of their checkbook, but I’ve found the opposite to be true. Knowing in advance that a creditor is going to tap your account for a certain amount brings more control to spending, not less.”

21. Stop Buying All of the Latest Gadgets

“Don’t fall into what I call the ‘nonstop tech trap,'” said Stephen Dalby, founder of Gabb Wireless. “Hardware and software developers are constantly adding new and exciting features to their products. I know what it feels like to hear that inner voice saying, ‘I gotta have that!’ — but I’ve also learned to wait 72 hours to cool down before any upgrade.”

See: Can You Afford Education in America at These Prices?

22. Live Below Your Means

“Everyone hears this piece of financial advice, but so few actually adopt the practice of living below their means,” said Kimberly Zhang, editor-in-chief of Under30CEO. “It’s been my observation that nothing drags a person down more than struggling to pay the bills. When you force yourself to live below your means, you invest in a sustained peace of mind.”

23. Upgrade Your Auto Insurance

“Always get uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance in addition to your auto insurance,” said Christopher Adamson, co-founder and partner at Adamson Adhoot LLP. “It doesn’t add much to the cost of your premium, but it’s invaluable if you get in a collision with someone who doesn’t have insurance, or has less coverage than your UM/UIM policy.”

The Financial Guide to Adulting: Successful Gen Zers Gives Their Best Money Advice

24. Don’t Feel Guilty About Enjoying Your Money

“Wanting to travel or buy nice things doesn’t mean that you’re bad with money,” said Marissa Anwar director at Darling Escapes. “You just need to make sure that you’re being responsible and saving for things properly. There’s no reason to wait until you’re older to do those things.”

25. Negotiate Your Salary Whenever You Are Given the Opportunity

“Asking for $55,000 instead of $50,000 early in your career could amount to $600,000 over 40 years,” personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi wrote on Oprah.com.

26. Keep Increasing Your Retirement Contributions

“The next time you get a salary increase or bonus, dedicate some of it to retirement savings or other investments — before you get used to having the extra money,” said Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise Financial. “And if your employer’s retirement plan offers an automatic increase option, consider signing up for it to put savings increases on autopilot, with annual step-ups in your contribution rate.”

Find Out: 5 Financial Steps Gen Z Should Be Taking Now

27. Get on a Clear Career Path

“By the time you’re 30, you should have either ‘made it’ by working in a career you enjoy or are on the path to making it by either going back to school or finding your way to your ideal career,” said Sam Dogen, founder of Financial Samurai and author of “How To Engineer Your Layoff And Walk Away With A Severance.” “If you’re still unsure about what to do at age 30, then you must buckle down and choose. Have a heart-to-heart conversation with a mentor, parent or best friend.”

28. Write Your Will

“These documents are not just for old people,” Lauren Locker, a financial planner in Little Falls, New Jersey, told Kiplinger. “They are critical to your life planning and well-being.”

29. Think About How You Will Pay for Child Care and Education

“Consider how you’ll deal with childcare and education if you decide to and are able to have children,” said Julie Rains, writer and publisher at Investing to Thrive. “There are many ways to approach this challenge, [including] finding an employer with onsite child care, moving next door to grandparents, sharing a nanny, or working different times of the day and sharing child care responsibilities with your spouse. You may even be able to work for a local university and receive free (or reduced) tuition. Evaluate costs and quality of life for everyone.”

See: Surprising Ways Gen X and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

30. Seek Professional Financial Advice If You Need It

“When people get sick they go to a physician. When people get into legal trouble they go to a lawyer,” said Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business in Omaha, Nebraska. “Yet people somehow believe that they can navigate the complex financial markets without the assistance of a professional.”

Cameron Huddleston, Gabrielle Olya and Georgina Tzanetos contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Things Every 30-Something Should Know About Their Money

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SALT deduction, loathed on both sides, may live another day as Congress debates $1.75 trillion social-spending bill

    As Congress negotiates over President Joe Biden’s signature domestic legislation, there’s a new push to repeal a cap on a state and local tax deduction put in place in 2017, by the same blue states that opposed it.

  • Here are all of Biden's progressive campaign promises that got cut from his $1.75 trillion social-spending package

    Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • How to Retire With $2 Million on the Average American's Salary

    Here are five tips to help build a $2 million nest egg on the average American's salary of $51,480.

  • Got a Fat Inheritance? Here’s What to Do With It.

    Receiving an inheritance from a family member can create a large windfall of cash, and with it, new financial opportunities. What you do with the money will depend on the size of the inheritance, your financial situation and level of … Continue reading → The post Got a Fat Inheritance? Here’s What to Do With It. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • How high can meme coin prices go?

    In 2013, a new cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, was minted as a joke making fun of the speculative frenzy surrounding Bitcoin. Then last Aug., an anonymous developer created the Shiba Inu coin, the canine mascot for Dogecoin, riffing off the previous prank. The two “meme coins,” as they are called, are now the 9th and 10th most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization worth a collective $79 billion.

  • Young People Are Leaving Their Jobs in Record Numbers—And Not Going Back

    The numbers are even more notable for young workers: in September, nearly a quarter of workers ages 20 to 34 were not considered part of the U.S. workforce—some 14 million Americans, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who were neither working nor looking for work. Meanwhile, there are an estimated 10.4 million jobs in the U.S. that remain unfilled, as this exodus—dubbed the Great Resignation—offers young workers time to nurse the wounds of pandemic burnout and untenable working conditions with dramatic life changes. “This is a revolution, not a resignation,” says Ifeoma Ezimako, 23, who resides in Washington, D.C. A former hospitality worker and bartender, Ezimako was fed up with ill-tempered patrons and extra-low wages while working her last service job in March 2020; she had worked in service for five years, but enough was finally enough.

  • Child Tax Credit for 2022 — Here’s How Some Families May Get $7,200 Next Year

    The deadline to sign up for the advance child tax credit for 2021 is fast approaching. Families not already receiving the advance monthly payments have until Nov. 1 to sign up for November's payment,...

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Bitcoin Loses About $3,000 in a Flash as Volatility Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s wild price fluctuations continued, with the largest cryptocurrency spiking downward by about $3,000 in a matter of seconds during mid-afternoon trading. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe dramatic price move followed a similar pattern seen

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

    Just days before the company delivers its first electric cars, its CEO's latest remarks have sent the markets into a tizzy.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency had an embarrassing first week

    After users left poor reviews, the Android version of Nigeria's eNaira app for individuals was taken down days after launch.